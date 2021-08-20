Trump supporter who sparked hours-long security alert on Capitol Hill charged with use of weapon of mass destruction

(Independent)

A man suspected of threatening to detonate explosives in the nation’s capital on 19 August before an hours-long standoff with US Capitol Police has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, which could carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 51, was also charged with the use or attempted use of an explosive device.

The charges were revealed during a virtual court hearing on 20 August with Magistrate Judge Judge Zia Faruqui of the US District Court for Washington DC.

The US Department of Justice has sought a mental competency screening for Mr Roseberry, who told the judge that he has been without his blood pressure medication and “mind medicine” for several days and had difficulty understanding the proceedings.

Judge Faruqui has issued a medical alert to ensure Mr Roseberry received his medication.

More follows...

Read More

Biden news - live: ‘We will get you home’ from Afghanistan says president in White House speech

Afghan baby filmed being lifted over wall at Kabul airport safely reunited with father, US Marines say

Former Pence aide says Trump and Stephen Miller fought against taking Afghan refugees with ‘racist hysteria’