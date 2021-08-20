Trump supporter who sparked hours-long security alert on Capitol Hill charged with use of weapon of mass destruction

·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

A man suspected of threatening to detonate explosives in the nation’s capital on 19 August before an hours-long standoff with US Capitol Police has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, which could carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 51, was also charged with the use or attempted use of an explosive device.

The charges were revealed during a virtual court hearing on 20 August with Magistrate Judge Judge Zia Faruqui of the US District Court for Washington DC.

The US Department of Justice has sought a mental competency screening for Mr Roseberry, who told the judge that he has been without his blood pressure medication and “mind medicine” for several days and had difficulty understanding the proceedings.

Judge Faruqui has issued a medical alert to ensure Mr Roseberry received his medication.

More follows...

Read More

Biden news - live: ‘We will get you home’ from Afghanistan says president in White House speech

Afghan baby filmed being lifted over wall at Kabul airport safely reunited with father, US Marines say

Former Pence aide says Trump and Stephen Miller fought against taking Afghan refugees with ‘racist hysteria’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered a mental competency evaluation for Roseberry after he said he could not understand the proceedings against him because he had not been able to take his medications for blood pressure and his "mind."

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride

    Investors are preparing for a rockier ride ahead for markets, as worries over slowing growth, a looming rollback of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies and a global COVID-19 resurgence threaten a rally that has seen the S&P 500 double from last year’s lows. Goldman Sachs economists recently lowered their tracking estimate of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the impact of the Delta variant, while fund managers surveyed by BofA Global Research said they boosted cash overweights to the highest level since October 2020 while adding to positions in defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities. Even retail investors, a group that has supported rallies in everything from tech stocks to crypto over the past year, appear to be cooling their heels.

  • Elon Musk, who’s scared robots might kill us all, just unveiled this horrifying Tesla Bot

    Exactly four years ago this month, Tesla CEO and perma-Cassandra Elon Musk tweeted his umpteenth warning about artificial intelligence and the future of humanity. “If you’re not concerned about AI safety, you should be,” he wrote. “Vastly more risk than North Korea.” And his tweet included an image with the perhaps overwrought prediction that “In … The post Elon Musk, who’s scared robots might kill us all, just unveiled this horrifying Tesla Bot appeared first on BGR.

  • Florida Board of Education gives school districts ultimatum on masks

    The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties have mandated masks in schools in defiance of an executive order issued last month by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that barred local officials from imposing mask mandates. Like some other Republican governors, DeSantis has called mask-wearing a personal choice which, for students, should be made by parents.

  • Boyfriend recalls last words Carla Walker said before abduction in Fort Worth trial

    On the first day of Glen McCurley’s trial, Rodney McCoy described the attack in which he was pistol-whipped and Carla Walker was kidnapped and later murdered.

  • COVID swarms Kershaw schools with more than 1,000 students quarantined, 200 more cases

    Children aged 10 and younger are getting the virus at nearly double the rate than at the height of the pandemic. According to the school district, wearing face masks are optional.

  • Biden news - live: ‘We will get you home’ from Afghanistan says president in White House speech

    Follow the latest updates

  • Dad arrested, Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old girl

    An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 7-year-old girl in Queens was found unharmed.

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Prosecutors vet US Senate candidate's fishing license case

    Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into whether a U.S. Senate candidate and former State of Alaska official illegally obtained a fishing license for a sportfishing event two years ago and turned it over to a special prosecutorial branch of the Department of Law, an official said Thursday. Kelly Tshibaka, a former commissioner in the state Department of Administration and a Republican candidate for Senate, received the license during an event on the Kenai River in 2019.

  • Working for R. Kelly resembled 'twilight zone,' ex-manager says at sex abuse trial

    A former manager for R. Kelly said at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Friday that working for his former boss was almost like being in a "twilight zone," and sometimes made him uncomfortable. Anthony Navarro, who said he worked for Kelly for about 2-1/2 years ending in 2009, testified that his job included picking up and driving girls to be with the singer, as well as other tasks associated with Kelly's recording career. Navarro, 36, who still works in music, recalled being instructed not to talk with girls who came to Kelly's home and having to tell people when girls were no longer in rooms they had been escorted to.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say

    Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.

  • Woman who drove into 2 children because of their race gets 25 years in federal prison

    "I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.

  • DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another

    A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

    A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. Isaak 47, of Washburn, whose mobile home was on property managed by RJR, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and three other counts.

  • Boyfriend strangles girlfriend and leaves her body on living room couch, Texas cops say

    When friends checked on the woman, they found her body on the couch 5 feet from the door.