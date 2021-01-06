Trump supporters accost Mitt Romney on a plane and call him a 'traitor' for refusing to back the president's efforts to overturn the election

Sonam Sheth,Jake Lahut
Mitt Romney
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • President Donald Trump's supporters accosted Utah Sen. Mitt Romney at an airport and on a plane because he refused to back the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • In one video posted to Twitter, Trump's supporters were seen shouting at Romney and calling him a "traitor" aboard a flight.

  • Another video showed a woman repeatedly pressing Romney at an airport on whether he would support Trump on overturning "the fraudulent votes," to which Romney replied that he wouldn't.

  • The Utah Republican then stood up and walked away and the woman followed him and said he was a "joke," while another Trump supporter said, "Trump is a juggernaut, your legacy is nothing."

  • President Trump went after Romney during his speech on Wednesday, telling the crowd "I wonder if he enjoyed his flight last night."

President Donald Trump's supporters repeatedly harassed and accosted Utah Sen. Mitt Romney at an airport in the state and aboard an airplane on Tuesday.

Romney has refused to back Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on unsubstantiated claims of widespread nationwide voter fraud and election-rigging. The Trump campaign and its Republican allies have lost almost every single lawsuit they've filed challenging the election results, and they had one minor victory that did not materially affect the outcome of the race.

In one video posted to Twitter, a woman approached Romney at the airport as he was waiting to board a flight. Romney repeatedly asked the woman to wear a mask when she spoke to him, and after she did, the woman asked Romney whether he supported Trump's effort to throw out "fraudulent votes" cast in the November general election. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election, and election officials quickly corrected and accounted for any irregularities that were found.

"No, I'm not," Romney said. "We have a Constitution and the constitutional process is clear, and I will follow the Constitution. And then I will explain all that when we meet in Congress."

"You were voted in as a conservative, to represent the conservative constituents. Period," the woman said. When Romney said, "I work for the people of Utah," the woman shot back, "And I am from Utah."

"But you're not the only one," Romney said as he stood up and began walking away. The woman followed Romney and called him an "absolute joke," while another person said, "Trump is a juggernaut, your legacy is nothing."

In another video, Trump supporters were seen shouting at Romney on board his flight.

"Let him know what we think!" one woman shouted, before others began chanting, "Traitor!"

"Resign, Mitt!" the woman said as the chants continued.

But Romney stood his ground, saying in a statement Wednesday that Trump "has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency."

 

High profile Trump allies, as well as the president's adult children, have called on lawmakers to "take a side," as Donald Trump Jr. put it during his remarks on Wednesday morning. President Trump has derided Romney as a "RINO," which stands for Republican in name only.

Trump also alluded to the Romney video during his speech at the rally outside the White House on Wednesday.

"I wonder if he enjoyed his flight last night," Trump told the crowd.

The Utah lawmaker was the only Republican who voted to convict the president and remove him from office following his impeachment trial in the Senate over his efforts to strong arm the Ukrainian government into launching politically motivated investigations targeting the Bidens to boost Trump's reelection bid.

In his speech on the Senate floor, Romney said that while he approved of much of what Trump had done as president, he was required to put his "personal feelings and political biases aside" to uphold a "promise before God to imply impartial justice."

Read more: Here's what the Georgia Senate results mean for voting rights, cannabis, and $2,000 stimulus checks

Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, excoriated Trump over his efforts to urge Ukraine into investigating his political rivals while withholding military aid and dangling a White House meeting for Ukraine's president.

"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine," Romney said.

The Electoral College officially cast its votes on December 14 and President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency after notching 306 electoral votes compared with Trump's 232. Congress is set to certify Biden's victory on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, thousands of Trump supporters descended on the nation's capital through Tuesday and Wednesday to sound their rallying cry of "Stop the Steal," with crowds forming Wednesday morning for a rally outside the White House and a subsequent march on the capitol. 

The ostensible goal of the protest is to push more Republican lawmakers - particularly in the Senate - to object to the Electoral College results, even though the joint session proceedings on Wednesday are entirely formal and cannot change any results.

