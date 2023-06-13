Trump supporters gather at Miami courthouse

MIAMI — Dozens of mostly Donald Trump backers began gathering at the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday ahead of his first court appearance, leading chants and waving flags on behalf of the embattled former president.

Some Trump opponents verbally sparred with his supporters, with some shouting “No one is above the law” as Trump supporters responded, “Except Trump!” But, with a large police presence at the courthouse, there was no violence or outright unruly behavior.



Several avid Trump fans started verbally attacking Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival for the Republican presidential nomination, yelling “Where is Ron?” and “F--- DeSantis.”

City officials and police previously said they were able to handle hundreds if not thousands of protestors who could converge onto the federal courthouse ahead of Trump’s 3 p.m. scheduled court time.

The scene outside the courthouse also took on a slight carnival atmosphere, with vendors selling Trump merchandise including cut out-masks of his face and “not guilty” shirts as tourists and locals gawked at the spectacle. One man draped in an American flag also walked around with a pig's head impaled on a stick.



At around 11:30 a.m., authorities closed off the street in front of the courthouse since people were beginning to spill into the street but reopened it shortly after.

At one point, authorities closed a street outside the courthouse as city and federal officers investigated a flat-screen television with exposed wires that had been placed on the sidewalk, local media reported. The street was opened within an hour after no danger was found.



Trump is facing a 37-count indictment accusing him of mishandling a trove of classified material. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Miami police and city officials on Monday sought to reassure the public that they were able to handle up to 50,000 demonstrators, though it’s unclear exactly how many people will show up.

Trump supporters, such as former GOP Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and conservative activist Laura Loomer earlier in the week urged people to come to downtown Miami and speak out on behalf of the former president. At least one pro-Trump group put out information about busing people from central Florida to the Miami courthouse.

But by around 2 p.m., as Trump’s motorcade arrived at the courthouse from Doral, there were dozens of demonstrators at the federal building.

