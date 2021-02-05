Trump supporters boycott Bank of America for helping in Capitol riot investigation

Pro-Trump protesters storm the grounds of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. (EPA-EFE)

Trump supporters have announced they are boycotting the Bank of America after Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Thursday that the bank had turned over information on hundreds of accounts to federal authorities investigating the 6 January Capitol riots.

“Bank of America is, without the knowledge or the consent of its customers, sharing private information with federal law enforcement agencies,” Mr Carlson said on his show. “Bank of America effectively is acting as an intelligence agency, but they're not telling you about it.”

The bank reportedly turned over 211 accounts, after searching for people who made transactions in Washington that day, or purchased lodging, weapons, or airlines tickets in the days surrounding the attack on the Capitol.

“We don’t comment on our communications with law enforcement,” the bank told British newspaper The Daily Mail. “All banks have responsibilities under federal law to cooperate with law enforcement inquiries in full compliance with the law.”

Tucker Carlson reveals that Bank of America was flagging the purchasing history of its customers and sending it to the federal government in order to find out if they were involved in the Capitol riot.



The feds later interrogated a customer who was cleared of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/QtwNv8EaWQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2021

The sweep reportedly led to one interview and no arrests, according to Mr Carlson. But it didn’t inspire a strong reaction in conservative circles online.

Move over Russia, China, and Venezuela… Tucker Carlson: #BankofAmerica ⁦@BankofAmerica⁩ handed over customer data to feds following Capitol riothttps://t.co/QA6svy0hVQ — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) February 5, 2021

“Move over Russia, China, and Venezuela…” wrote Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, who Mr Trump pardoned in February for tax fraud and lying to White House officials. “Tucker Carlson: #BankofAmerica â¦@BankofAmericaâ© handed over customer data to feds following Capitol riot.”

Story continues

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, compared the bank’s cooperation to “corporate fascism”.

Others said they were going to cancel their accounts.

Our eyes are opened, Bank of America. Time to find a new bank that will at least say to the Feds, “you are gonna need a warrant for that” — Joseph Mollick (@JosephMollick) February 5, 2021

“Our eyes are opened, Bank of America,” wrote Twitter user @JosephMollic . “Time to find a new bank that will at least say to the Feds, ‘you are gonna need a warrant for that.’”

“My family of 4 is canceling the accounts this upcoming week,” added @Srotc.

@BankofAmerica My family of 4 is canceling the accounts this upcoming week. https://t.co/dwcW0XEKFE — itsjustme (@Srotc) February 5, 2021

Twitter user Judd0112 accused the bank of targeting Trump supporters and called on supporters to “cancel” them.

“#bankofamerica spying on republicans or Trump supporters. #cancel them!!#TuckerCarlson #Tucker” they wrote.

The irony of all of this, of course, is that throughout his administration, President Donald Trump insisted he stood for “law and order,” and his supporters regularly flew “Thin Blue Line” police flags at rallies. In September, the president won the endorsement of the nation’s largest police union for his reelection campaign.

Under laws like the 1970 Bank Secrecy Act and others, banks regularly cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

Read More

Proud Boys may have plotted Capitol riot in revenge against police, FBI says

Donald Trump Jr shares hateful memes mocking AOC’s Capitol riots trauma

DOJ warns Capitol rioter who took Pelosi’s laptop may be destroying data and encouraging others too