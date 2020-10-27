Trump supporters chant 'Ivanka' at rally as he says Kamala Harris must never become president

Donald Trump campaigning in Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has insisted that Kamala Harris should not be the first female president of the United States, addressing a rally in Michigan on Tuesday where the crowd broke into chants calling for Ivanka Trump to take the job.

As the rain poured in Lansing, the president returned to his familiar assault on Joe Biden’s running mate.

He called Ms Harris, 56, the “most liberal person in the Senate” and said she was unfit to lead the country, if Mr Biden were incapacitated.

“Three weeks in, Joe’s shot - let’s go, Kamala, are you ready?” he riffed.

"Most liberal person in the Senate. She makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative.

“This will not be - we can’t let it happen - the first woman president. You’re going to have a woman president - this will not be the first woman president.”

The crowd then erupted into cheers of “Ivanka!”

Mr Trump paused, and laughed.

“They’re all screaming Ivanka,” he chuckled.

The president’s 38-year-old daughter has remained coy about her own political aspirations, insisting that she is focused on supporting her father in the White House and on the campaign trail.

Trump went on to say Ivanka would rather ‘be at home with the kids’ but instead he had her ‘out working’.

Meanwhile Ms Trump was holding a rally in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday, and tweeted a photo of the line of people waiting to greet her.

“On my way! Love you Sarasota!” she said.

On my way! Love you Sarasota! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eHBXT4DSVa — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2020

