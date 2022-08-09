Trump supporters decry FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Trump supporters take to the streets outside Mar-a-Lago to decry the FBI search on former President Donald Trump's residence. (AP Video/Daniel Kozin)
Trump’s influence seemed to be waning – but the sight of federal agents searching Mar-a-Lago has rallied Republicans
Josh Hawley said Tuesday that AG Merrick Garland “must resign or be impeached” after the FBI raided former president Donald Trump's personal residence at Mar-a-Lago.
The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter. (Aug. 9)
The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation is just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office. The potential legal peril from multiple quarters comes as Trump lays the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024. Monday’s FBI search came as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said.
On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, with guest host Will Cain, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared and spoke about the FBI raid at the former president’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The raid was reportedly in search of classified documents that were taken when leaving office. “Have you spoken to the former president?” Cain asked. “How is he doing? What is the attitude of the family?” “I have spoken to my father-in-law,” Trump answered, “and I gotta tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody.” In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago, but there were still documents missing, despite Mrs. Trump’s claim of cooperation. “The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been — everybody’s been cooperating,” Trump said. “Everybody from my father-in-law’s team has been cooperating with the FBI, with any authority that asks for anything up until now.” Mrs. Trump also incorrectly stated that the former president had the authority to take the documents, when in doing so he violated the Presidential Records Act. “My father-in-law, as anybody knows who’s been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, Will, to take from the White House,”Trump said. “And again, he’s been cooperating every single step of the way.”
Some of Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans denounced the FBI's raid on Monday of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
A day after federal agents conducted a search of the former president's home, the 2016 Democratic nominee responded by promoting merchandise emblazoned with what has become the sardonic response to his many scandals.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort. The unprecedented search of a former president's home would mark a significant escalation into the records investigation, which is one of several probes Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business. The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the search, which Trump in a statement called a raid and said involved a "large group of FBI agents."
The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (Aug. 9)
Here's the latest for Tuesday August 9th: FBI searches Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate; Biden goes to flood-damaged parts of Kentucky; US pledges more military aid for Ukraine; Taiwan begins live-fire military exercises.
STORY: The unprecedented search of a former president's home would mark a significant escalation into the records investigation, which is one of several probes Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business.The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the search, which Trump in a statement called a raid and said involved a "large group of FBI agents." The FBI's headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both declined comment.
The FBI conducted a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, apparently related to the possible mishandling of government materials. South Carolina senator Tim Scott joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the investigation, what it could mean for the Republican Party and his new book, "America: A Redemption Story."
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele defended the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s home in a Monday tweet, arguing it was not a random move. “Trump failed to return classified docs requested by the National Archives,” Steele wrote in response to a tweet by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “A federal judge issued…
Historians, legal experts and others say former President Donald Trump's framing of the FBI search of his Florida home as a political attack is wrong.
President Richard Nixon toured Mar-a-Lago on an impromptu visit in July 1974 — a month before he resigned the presidency. Why? …