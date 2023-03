Associated Press

A woman charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two children and her new husband's late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday. Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3. Both she and Chad Daybell — her newest husband — have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday.