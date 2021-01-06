Trump supporters storm Congress, halting electoral vote certification debate

David Knowles and Hunter Walker

WASHINGTON — A violent, armed mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, entering the House and Senate chambers and forcing legislators and staff to take shelter. The astonishing turn of events came an hour after President Trump exhorted a Washington rally to protest the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, a process that would seal President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The unprecedented violent protest brought a halt to the debate on the futile attempt by some Republican lawmakers to decertify the results from a number of states.

After attending a “Stop the Steal” rally, thousands of people surrounded the Capitol building, bounded up the steps and set up barricades using a ladder. Standing on top of an entrance, one man looked down and said, “This is epic. We’re taking the Capitol back.”

Protesters overpowered Capitol Police and stormed the building.

"The president invited us here and we're not leaving,” another protester shouted.

Multiple shots were fired and CNN reported that a female protester was in critical condition after being shot in the chest. Capitol Police also reported that several officers had been injured in the clashes.

Protesters at the U.S. Capitol
Protesters supporting Trump break into the U.S. Capitol. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the proceedings in the Senate, was taken to a secure location by the U.S. Secret Service out of fear for his safety.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were also placed in secure locations. With the Capitol complex in lockdown, Trump issued a belated plea for calm.

Notably, Trump did not instruct his supporters to disperse, and his tweet was met with angry responses from Democrats and some Republicans who said the president’s words had led to the day’s developments.

Minutes later, Pelosi and Schumer issued a joint statement.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protesters leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately,” the statement read.

With Trump steering clear of television cameras since attending his rally earlier in the day, Biden delivered a stern message.

“I call on this mob to pull back and allow democracy to go forward,” Biden said, adding, “I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

Trump supporters
Trump supporters take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

By the time the president strengthened his calls for cooperation with the police, his protesters, many of whom were armed and had not passed through a metal detector, had already broken through a police barricade and entered the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. At least one improvised explosive device was found on the grounds, NBC reported.

Approximately 1,100 members of the National Guard were activated to help put down what Democrats said was a coup attempt.

With the siege continuing, Trump finally relented, issuing a video from the White House that, while it urged his supporters to leave the Capitol, also seemed to justify their behavior.

“I know your pain, I know your hurt,” Trump told his supporters. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side.

Trump’s remarks were littered with false and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and social media companies quickly flagged the video on their platforms as containing disputed information. In fact, it was those same claims that inspired a mob of his supporters to travel to Washington to protest in the first place.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” Trump added.

Pence, who had been criticized by Trump and his followers for not agreeing to simply overturn the results of the Electoral College vote, issued his own statement as the violence continued.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted. “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump had urged his followers to travel to Washington to attend the rally, and he addressed them at the Washington Ellipse shortly before Congress began the electoral vote count.

A protester inside the Senate chamber
A protester inside the Senate chamber after the Capitol was breached. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you,” Trump said, adding, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much some of them.”

Instead, Trump returned to the White House while many in the crowd did just as he asked and began laying siege to the Capitol. Several buildings were evacuated as protesters clashed with police.

As the chaos unfolded, instead of issuing a call for calm and urging his supporters to cooperate with Capitol Police, Trump incited protests against Vice President Mike Pence.

Minutes later, the president issued a second tweet urging the same supporters who he’d whipped up into a frenzy over bogus claims of election fraud to “Stay peaceful!”

As members of Congress took shelter in the basement of the Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a 6 p.m. ET curfew.

Armed protesters stormed the Senate chamber and the offices of several lawmakers, with one climbing the dais and proclaiming, “Trump won that election!”

Predictably, some of Trump’s backers in Congress blamed the violence on left-wing provocateurs from antifa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

