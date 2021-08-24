Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan stopped by Donald Trump’s rally in Alabama this weekend to ask some of those attending if they were vaccinated from the coronavirus.

During his speech, Trump said that he has received the shot, and gently suggested that his supporters do the same. Some in the audience jeered and booed, and as O’Sullivan’s report shows, many in the crowd have no intention of protecting themselves from COVID-19:

At 37 percent, Alabama has the nation’s lowest rate of fully vaccinated people, well below the U.S. average of 52 percent. It’s also battling the nation’s highest rate of new COVID-19 cases and the second-highest death rate, per 100,000 people.

While many Alabamans won’t get the vaccine, some are taking drugs meant for livestock instead, which prompted an unusual warning from the FDA.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.