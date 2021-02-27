Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
jima costa cpac
CNN reporter Jim Acosta is confronted by gun rights activist and founder of the conservative website Liberty Hangout, Kaitlin Bennett as he attends The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando,Florida, on February 26, 2021. Kaitlin Bennett/Twitter

  • CNN's Jim Acosta was heckled by Trump supporters and right-wing reporters during CPAC on Friday.

  • Videos of the event show Acosta being taunted on multiple occasions.

  • Acosta responded to the incidents on Twitter, writing: "I thought they were against cancel culture."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was filmed being heckled by Trump supporters and right-wing reporters while he was trying to cover the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on Friday.

Several videos posted online show Acosta, who was there to report on the event himself, being followed by a maskless crowd of people, chanting "CNN sucks!"

One video of the event shows gun rights activist and founder of the conservative website Liberty Hangout, Kaitlin Bennett, followed Acosta with a microphone as she asks him about "BLM violence" and Antifa.

Bennett, who wears her mask on her chin, asks Acosta to "denounce antifa by name. Denounce their violence, BLM and antifa."

As Acosta walks on ignoring the questions, she continues to follow him and says: "You're willing to talk about Trump violence. Why won't you talk about Democrat violence?"

After a few seconds of silence, Acosta replies: "Ma'am, I am sorry I've already spoken to you."

Watch the moment below.

On another occasion, Acosta is in the middle of an interview when a reporter from the conservative online magazine, The Federalist, interrupts him and repeatedly asks him why CNN hasn't been reporting on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his recent sexual abuse allegations.

In a video of the incident, posted to Twitter, the reporter, David Marcus can be heard shouting: "Hey, hey, hey, Jim! Hey, Jim, I'm David Marcus from The Federalist; when are you guys going to start covering Cuomo?"

When Acosta replies "We do, we do," Marcus interrupts again and says: "No you don't, no you don't, no you don't. He killed 10,000 people and he's accused of sexual assault and you guys wanna talk about Ted Cruz. When are you going to start covering Cuomo?"

"Sir, let me just finishing this interview, and then I'll talk to you if you don't mind," Acosta responds.

Watch the moment below.

CNN has reported extensively on both the sexual abuse allegations against Cuomo as well as his nursing home COVID-19 scandal.

Marcus later went on to defend his behavior toward Acosta, telling The Hill: "The dude walked into the lion's den. That's clearly what he was doing here. And when you walk into the lion's den sometimes you gotta face the lion."

Acosta himself responded to one of the videos of him being followed by Trump supporters, commenting: "I thought they were against cancel culture."

Acosta is CNN's chief domestic affairs correspondent who gained national attention after he routinely got into arguments with former President Donald Trump during his time in the White House.

Trump once called Acosta a "rude, terrible person" during a 2018 press conference. The former president has always been very vocal about his dislike for CNN, often mocking their ratings and calling them the "fake news media."

Since then, Acosta has become a frequent target to Trump supporters at events or rallies.

CPAC has provided a base for Trump supporters to come together this week to continue touting unfounded claims of election fraud. The largely maskless crowd booed and heckled the hosts of the event on Friday when they were asked to wear masks.

The former president is expected to speak at the event on Sunday, making his first public appearance since leave office last month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

