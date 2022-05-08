Trump-supporting couple kicked off JetBlue flight after using homophobic slur and ranting about 'king' Elon Musk, China, and masks, reports say

A JetBlue passenger jet at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A New Jersey couple was kicked off a JetBlue flight and escorted out of the airport last Sunday, per reports.

A viral video shows the couple using a homophobic slur and ranting at flight attendants and passengers.

In the footage, the couple claims they are being kicked off for supporting former President Donald Trump.

A New Jersey couple was kicked off a JetBlue flight last Sunday after hurling a homophobic slur at passengers and ranting about everything from China to Elon Musk, according to reports.

The woman, identified by the Daily Beast as former Broadway dancer Madeleine Kelly, was escorted off the flight with her husband — known only as "Gene."

The couple, who described themselves in the video as Trump supporters, was then removed from West Palm Beach airport by law enforcement officers on Sunday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, per the Daily Beast.

Video footage of the incident, shared on TikTok and Reddit, shows Kelly gesticulating as she confronts a JetBlue flight attendant.

It is unclear what started the heated discussion, but Kelly can be heard ranting to a flight attendant about free speech at the start of the clip.

"You guys see what's happening in America," Kelly says in the video. "He didn't like what he said, and now we're getting kicked off a plane."

She continues, "You guys, we're going to turn in China. It's coming. Sheep, sheep, sheep, baaah."

Elon Musk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kelly then moves on to the issue of mask-wearing and praising Elon Musk, the video shows.

"Oh, I love Elon Musk. He is the best," Kelly says of the Tesla billionaire who recently bought Twitter.

"Elon! He is the fucking king!" she adds

She then threatens to sue a passenger and the airline before mentioning that she used to dance on Broadway. According to a review in The New York Times, Kelly was the director-choreographer of the 2007 musical "The Glorious Ones."

Story continues

Kelly's husband can then be heard using the homophobic F-slur, which he repeats several times in the video.

In the video, Kelly, who says it's her and Gene's anniversary, can be seen buckling her husband's seatbelt after a flight attendant tries to remove them from the flight.

Kelly repeatedly asks why they are being kicked off the plane. "We've got to get off the plane because we're Trump supporters," she says. "Seriously, I really think that's what it is."

Towards the end of the clip, she tells a passenger, who appears to be recording the incident, to put it on YouTube.

No charges were filed against the couple, the Daily Beast said, citing local officials.

JetBlue did not respond to Insider's request for comment on Friday morning.

Read the original article on Business Insider