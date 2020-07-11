Trump and Supreme Court: How has it changed America?

The US Supreme Court reshaped under President Donald Trump has been called the most conservative-leaning court in modern US history.

With two appointments already in the president's first term, the bench's ideological balance tilts right, favouring conservatives in a 5-4 split.

The top court in the US has a profound impact on American life, ruling on highly contentious issues like abortion and gun rights.

Nine judges on its bench, called justices, get lifetime terms so when President Trump got to pick two - Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - there was huge expectation to see the impact this would have.

Now that this court's first full term has ended, we look back at five closely watched cases this year to see if this conservative-leaning court actually votes that way.

Analysis by the BBC's Anthony Zurcher, North America correspondent

Abortion

In June, the court said that a Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals - effectively limiting the number of abortion providers in the state - was unconstitutional. The ruling, in which Justice Roberts sided with the court's liberal quartet, was seen as a major victory for progressives and pro-choice advocates. The future of reproductive rights in the US had been garnered intense focus since Justice Kavanuagh's nomination in 2018. With a conservative majority secured, many feared previous cases protecting a woman's right to choose, namely Roe v Wade, would be overturned.

Graphic showing how justices voted on abortion

Analysis

Anti-abortion activists were hoping this case would provide proof that a majority of the court was ready to start rolling back abortion protections with the ultimate goal of allowing states to entirely ban the procedure. Instead, it demonstrated that Roberts, who sided with the four liberals, was more interested in respecting the precedent set by a recent case with similar facts than quickly steering the court in a more conservative direction.

LGBT rights

Looking at three different cases, the court decided that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender employees from workplace discrimination. Justice Roberts and Justice Gorsuch joined the court's progressives in arguing that Title VII of the act, which bars discrimination against sex, applies to claims of sexual orientation and gender identity. The 6-3 ruling is a resolute victory for progressives and marks the biggest moment for LGBT rights in the US since the court legalised same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

Graphic showing how justices voted on LGBT discrimination