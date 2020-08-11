Trump surprised Biden picked Kamala Harris as running mate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was surprised Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate because she had been disrespectful to the former vice president during the debates.

Trump said Harris had been "very, very nasty" to Biden during the primaries. "One of the reasons that it surprised me, she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden and it's hard to pick somebody that that's disrespectful," he told reporters.







(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Tim Ahmann; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Chris Reese)