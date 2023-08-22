Trump to Surrender Aug. 24 for Booking in Georgia Election Case

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he’d surrender Aug. 24 at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, to be booked on state charges that he criminally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The former president will surrender ahead of his first appearance before a judge for arraignment on charges that he was the lead player in a vast criminal enterprise following the election. Trump and his 18 co-defendants — who include former top administration officials and some of his closest allies — are expected to plead not guilty.

Trump announced his planned surrender on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Can you believe it?,” he wrote Monday. “I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump would have his mugshot taken or be placed in handcuffs at any time — events that can be part of a typical booking process at the local jail. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said at an Aug. 1 press conference that he didn’t expect to show Trump special treatment.

Read More: Atlanta Braces for Trump Legal Chaos as Fourth Indictment Nears

“Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices,” he said at the time. “It doesn’t matter your status. We have mugshots ready for you.”

After Trump was indicted on state charges in New York and federal charges in Florida and Washington, he was processed before his arraignments but wasn’t placed in handcuffs and didn’t have his mugshot taken. Authorities in those three jurisdictions had said that a mugshot wasn’t necessary because Trump’s photo was already widely available. Mugshots typically are used to help law enforcement agencies track down defendants who try to flee.

He was fingerprinted in those earlier cases.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.