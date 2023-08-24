Trump to surrender to county jail over Georgia election interference case

An official stands guard in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday morning at the jail on charges alleging election interference in Georgia in 2020 | Ben Gray, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday at the Fulton County Jail on charges alleging election interference in Georgia after the 2020 election.

“I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Upon turning himself in at 5:30 p.m. MDT, he will be released from custody after paying the agreed-upon $200,000 bond.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged him and 18 others with 41 counts, including racketeering charges, in connection with efforts to overturn that state’s 2020 election results, as the Deseret News reported.

The court filing for the bond order also directs Trump to not intimidate a co-defendant or witness, which includes posts or reposts on social media.

Trump, the GOP front-runner in the presidential race, skipped the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, and instead participated in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, Laura Loomer, a controversial Trump supporter, is leading a rally outside the Fulton County jail to support the former president. Trump posted a link to a Newsweek article about the protest and a screenshot of Loomer’s post about her plans to be present at the county jail on his Truth Social account.

“People from all backgrounds and walks of life are outside of the Fulton County Jail today to support President Trump as we await his arrival to the jail where he is going to be processed,” Loomer wrote.

So far, several of the co-defendants have surrendered, including Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Other co-defendants are pursuing their own legal strategies. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows requested a federal court to dismiss all charges since he was carrying out Trump’s orders in an official capacity but the judge denied that request. He has since been booked, with his bond set at $100,000.

Meanwhile, former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, who is trying to move the case from state to federal court, was booked on Wednesday.

All defendants were asked to voluntarily surrender by Friday at noon or Willis said she will issue arrest warrants.

Willis has asked the court to set a trial date for Oct. 23 for all 19 defendants.

