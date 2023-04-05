Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment

Former President Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, his first remarks after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with concealing hush money payments.

Trump entered the plea before Judge Juan Merchan during the proceeding Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan, becoming the first former president to be arraigned on criminal charges.

Merchan set the next court date for Dec. 4.

Read below for a recap of the day’s events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.