Trump arrested in Georgia on election plot charges

Donald Trump has surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first ever mugshot of a former US president.

Mr Trump was required to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£157,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.

Afterwards, he described the case as "a travesty of justice".

It marks the fourth arrest in five months for him in a criminal case.

Mr Trump says the cases are politically motivated because he is leading the Republican race to challenge President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in next year's presidential election.

The former president left New Jersey on his private jet to be booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

He was inside the facility for around 20 minutes. Dozens of his supporters gathered outside.

Records posted on the jail's website described Mr Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.

Before departing to return to New Jersey he told reporters at the airport that he was entitled to challenge an election result.

"I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election," said Mr Trump, who often makes unfounded claims of widespread ballot fraud in 2020. "And I should have every right to do that.

"As you know, you have many people that you've been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it's Hillary Clinton or [former Georgia gubernatorial candidate ] Stacey Abrams, or many others."

Mr Trump was charged last week alongside 18 co-defendants with meddling in Georgia's election results following his loss to Mr Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes in that state.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump's surrender on 24 August 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former president was heard in a phone call pressuring Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" during the ballot count.

Among the 13 charges Mr Trump faces are racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and making false statements.

He denies all the counts against him.

Half of his co-accused have already been booked at Fulton County Jail in recent days ahead of Friday's deadline. They include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Protestor Laurie Arbeiter waves signs outside of the Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump's surrender on 24 August2023 in Atlanta, Georgia

One of Mr Trump's co-defendants, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison Floyd, is being held in custody after turning himself in on Thursday without a bail agreement, court officials say.

A Georgia judge granted a speedy trial request to another co-defendant in the case, attorney Kenneth Chesebro. His docket is now due to begin on 23 October.

This is the first of Mr Trump's criminal prosecutions in which he has had a mugshot taken.

Mr Trump joins the ranks of high-profile public figures who have had arrest booking photos taken by police, including Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Al Capone and Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

From clockwise: Ray Smith, Cathy Latham, Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Harrison Floyd, Sidney Powell, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis

"It will go worldwide," fringe conservative activist Laura Loomer told Reuters news agency outside the jail earlier. "It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa."

One of the conditions of Mr Trump's bail release is that he refrain from any comments, on social media or otherwise, that are intended to "intimidate" witnesses or co-defendants. He is also not allowed to have any communication with the other co-defendants, except through his lawyers.

Just hours before his surrender on Thursday Mr Trump replaced his leading defence lawyer, Drew Findling, with veteran Atlanta criminal defence attorney Steven Sadow.

Trump supporters Marsha and Cathy outside Fulton County Jail

Before arriving in Georgia, Mr Trump continued to criticise the prosecutor bringing the charges, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, who he accuses of trying to sabotage his White House campaign.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, he blamed Ms Willis for murder and violent crime in Atlanta, writing that "people are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread".

The first former or serving US president ever to be indicted, he faces three other criminal cases.

State-by-state primaries - in which Republican voters will choose their party's nominee - are due to begin on 15 January 2024.