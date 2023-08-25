Trump surrenders in Georgia election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening and was booked on 13 state felony charges.

This is Trump's fourth criminal arrest in 2023, and comes after he was indicted last week with 18 allies accused of conspiring to "unlawfully change the outcome of the [2020] election in favor of Trump."

Trump flew from New Jersey to Atlanta on his private plane, and had a police escort from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to the Fulton County Jail. While there, he was fingerprinted and had his mug shot taken, before he was released on a $200,000 bond.

Before Trump arrived in Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion asking a judge to set a trial date of Oct. 23. In their own filing, Trump's lawyers objected to the timing, "indicating that he wants to move more slowly," The New York Times said. The attorneys also requested Trump's case be separated from co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who has asked for a speedy trial.

Trump has added Steve Sadow, a veteran criminal defense lawyer, to his legal team for the Georgia case. Sadow is replacing Drew Findling, who represented Trump over the last year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. In a statement, Sadow called Trump "innocent of the charges brought against him" and said he "never should have been indicted."

About half of the 19 defendants in the case have been booked, including Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Willis' office has requested that all of their arraignments occur the week of Sept. 5.

