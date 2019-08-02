Trump and Sweden don't see eye to eye – on anything

STOCKHOLM – Rinkeby, where Iraqi immigrant Hussein Jawadi owns a small grocery story in a suburb of this Scandinavian capital, is not what might be called traditional "storybook" Sweden: white, Christian, rural. No one has blonde hair and blue eyes. Or drives a Volvo. Or listens to the pop group ABBA and other common stereotypes.

If Sweden is a nation of pristine, forested archipelagoes and chic design, where an efficient welfare state ensures a high standard of living – and where the Viking heritage of its tall, reserved citizens remains endlessly apparent – then Rinkeby is its near-opposite: urban, crammed with grubby apartment blocks, never far from unrest, the faces on the streets overwhelmingly of African descent, usually Somalia.

"There’s problems here," said Jawadi. "Drugs and weapons. But from what I have seen on the news and in movies, not more than New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore."

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump called Baltimore "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." He appears to have a thing about low-income enclaves in Europe like Rinkeby, if his statements and tweets are to be believed. He has spoken of a "sea of blood" in London and "petrified" police in "no-go" areas of Paris.

But the president keeps coming back – refraining, rhetorically – to Sweden.

In his 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal," Trump reaffirmed a false myth about his family's origins, writing that his father's father came to the U.S. "from Sweden as a child" when he actually came from Germany. He never fully explained the falsehood.

"Sweden," Trump said during a campaign-style rally in Florida in 2017. "They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible." He was referring to the nation's refugee policy. In the same speech, he referenced a nonexistent terror attack in the nation to bolster his calls for tighter immigration policies.

People inspect the scene where cars stand gutted by fire in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby after youths rioted in several different suburbs around Stockholm, on May 23, 2013. More

This month, Sweden's 10 million inhabitants were reminded about the outsize role their country plays in Trump's thinking when he offered to come to the aid of A$AP Rocky, an American rapper who has been charged with assault for getting into a fight with a 19-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan on a street in Stockholm. The incident occurred a few days ahead of A$AP Rocky’s scheduled performance at a music festival. Prosecutors allege the musician attacked Mustafa Jafari with a glass bottle.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, denies the charge. At his trial in Stockholm this week A$AP Rocky, who if convicted faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, said he wants "justice" and to "clear his name". The court case could end as early as Friday. It's not clear how quickly a verdict may be reached, however.

Trump has reacted atypically to the case.

Even though Sweden, in common with many European countries, doesn’t have a bail system – something Dennis Martinsson, a legal expert at Stockholm University said ensures the wealthy can't "buy their temporary freedom" – Trump has offered to cover A$AP Rocky’s bail. And in a move that political scientists say there are few historical precedents for in respect of purely criminal cases, Trump publicly asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to intervene on the international rap star's behalf, saying in a tweet that Sweden "let our African American community down" by not freeing him.

Löfven refused, pointing out that the government can’t meddle in legal proceedings.

"There certainly are countries around the world where the judiciary is little more than an instrument of the arbitrary powers of the ruling strongman, and where the political leadership can send people in and out of prison at their discretion. Sweden is most certainly not one of those countries," Carl Bildt, a former prime minister of Sweden, wrote in an opinion piece about Trump’s offer in The Washington Post last week.