'Leaving them to die': Trump allies blast decision to withdraw troops from Syria

Some of President Trump’s closest allies have condemned his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Syria, saying it will endanger the lives of Kurdish allies who have been fighting the Islamic State group in the region.

The White House issued a statement Sunday evening saying it “will not support or be involved in the operation” and “will no longer be in the immediate area” of northern Syria.

The move comes after months of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening a military operation across the border to clear out the Kurdish forces. The White House said the decision to remove approximately 1,000 troops came after a call on Sunday between Trump and Erdogan, who views the Kurds as a threat to his ruling party.

A U.S. soldier sits atop an armored vehicle during a demonstration on Sunday by Syrian Kurds against Turkish threats. (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images)

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., expressed concern over “reports” of Trump’s planned withdrawal, despite the president’s own tweets confirming the move.

I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo.



If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

If reports about US retreat in #Syria are accurate, the Trump administration has made a grave mistake that will have implications far beyond Syria. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 7, 2019

Graham said that he and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., plan to introduce “veto-proof” bipartisan sanctions that will call for Turkey’s suspension from NATO if it invades Syria and attacks Kurdish forces.

“This decision to abandon our Kurdish allies and turn Syria over to Russia, Iran, & Turkey will put every radical Islamist on steroids,” Graham added. “Shot in the arm to the bad guys. Devastating for the good guys.”

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, was unequivocal in her criticism.





We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement charging that the “withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime. And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup.” He urged Trump to reconsider and to "exercise American leadership to keep together our multinational coalition to defeat ISIS and prevent significant conflict between our NATO ally Turkey and our local Syrian counterterrorism partners."

Brett McGurk, Trump’s former envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, tore into Trump in a series of scathing tweets.

Donald Trump is not a Commander-in-Chief. He makes impulsive decisions with no knowledge or deliberation. He sends military personnel into harm’s way with no backing. He blusters and then leaves our allies exposed when adversaries call his bluff or he confronts a hard phone call. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 7, 2019

Trump made a similarly impulsive decision when I was managing the policy. I resigned over it and stand by every word in this op-ed. Tonight is a sad replay but seems even worse as US officials had since convinced the SDF that we planned to stay. https://t.co/LL7Jaf2CIB — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 7, 2019

Bottom line: Trump tonight after one call with a foreign leader provided a gift to Russia, Iran, and ISIS. FWIW, I warned of this here in @ForeignAffairs — and recommended alternatives given the hard realities on the ground and in this White House. https://t.co/QHYzI7dgEi — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 7, 2019

Even Brian Kilmeade, co-host of Trump’s favorite morning show, “Fox & Friends,” was sharply critical of the president.