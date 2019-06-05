Trump takes aim at district court vacancies as he remakes judiciary

WASHINGTON — President Trump has utterly remade the federal judiciary, filling vacancies that had been held open by congressional Republicans during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office. Just two years into his own term, Trump has successfully installed two Supreme Court justices — something it took Obama eight years to do — and appointed 40 circuit court judges, who handle the all-important task of fielding appeals.

But in recent months, the battle over judges has moved to district court, the lowest of three major rungs of the federal judiciary and where most major cases — whether concerning guns or health care — begin (a few of those eventually end up at the Supreme Court, after the appeals process). So far, Trump has successfully appointed 64 district court judges, about the same number as Obama at this point in his first term.

Trump, however, is likely to make dozens more appointments in the coming months, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made confirming conservative justices a top priority. Losing either the presidency or the Senate majority next year would effectively put an end to that project.

The focus on district courts is a matter of necessity. “There have to be vacancies in order to fill them,” says Mike Davis, a former top Senate Judiciary Committee aide to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who was chairman of that committee in the previous Congress. “President Trump, Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell did a phenomenal job of filling circuit court vacancies,” said Davis, who now runs the Article III Project, an organization that advocates for a conservative judiciary. The Trump administration now has only five circuit court vacancies to fill.

By contrast, 118 district court judgeships remain open. And so, on Wednesday, three more Trump district court nominees will troop up to Capitol Hill for a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee: Charles Eskridge, for the Southern District of Texas, William Stickman IV for the Western District of Pennsylvania and Jennifer Wilson for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. In addition, the hearing will include one appeals court nominee, Peter Phipps, for the Third Circuit. Phipps was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate as a district court judge last year.

All four of the nominees are white and only one is a woman, in general demographic keeping with the profile of a Trump judge. If confirmed, they will all have lifetime appointments to the federal bench. And since all of the nominees are relatively young, they will likely continue to exert influence on the courts for many years after Trump has left the Oval Office.

Of the four, the most problematic for the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee is Stickman, a 40-year-old lawyer in private practice in Pittsburgh. People familiar with deliberations of the committee’s staff say that Stickman could face tough questions over letters he wrote to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette some years ago.

In the fall of 2004, for example, right before that year’s presidential election, a woman named Beverly J. Koerber wrote a letter to the Post-Gazette about Democratic nominee John Kerry. In that letter, Koerber discussed the abortion debate in the context of the civilians killed in the Iraq War. Stickman responded with a letter of his own, giving insight into his views on abortion, which, if he still holds them, suggest a strong opposition to women’s reproductive rights.

Stickman’s letter, published on Oct. 29, made Iraq War comparisons of its own while criticizing “the abortion industry,” a phrase favored by the anti-abortion right. He acknowledged that civilian deaths were “tragic,” but drew a distinction between aborted “babies” and people who were, in Stickman’s words, killed by troops in the process of “liberating them from a murderous tyrant,” Saddam Hussein.

Stickman denied a “moral equivalence between the accidental deaths of Iraqis” and “the intentional deaths of many millions of babies.” He asserted that, “since Roe vs. Wade, more than 39 million babies have been killed by abortion.”