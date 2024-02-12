Trump takes immunity challenge to US Supreme Court
Ex-US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to suspend a lower court ruling that he does not have presidential immunity from prosecution.
Mr Trump had claimed in his election interference case that he could not be tried for acts that he said fell within his duties as president.
Three lower court judges disagreed, ruling last week that he can be prosecuted like any other citizen.
Anticipating he would appeal, they gave him until Monday to file for a stay.