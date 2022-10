Reuters

A Spanish train driver and a former head of traffic safety at national rail-infrastructure operator Adif went to trial on Wednesday over their role in a train disaster that killed 80 people in the summer of 2013. In the country's worst rail accident in decades, another 145 people were injured when the eight-carriage, high-speed Alvia 04155 train veered off the track on a sharp bend near the northernwestern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, slamming into a concrete wall and bursting into flames. The Rail Accident Investigation Commission, which is under the Transport Ministry, concluded in a report that the accident was caused by speeding and the driver, Francisco Jose Garzon, being distracted by a call from a superior.