Trump takes no responsibility for riot

Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault. (Jan. 12)

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down, if you can believe that. I don't think that will happen. I think when you see what it does and how it's so important for our country, nobody's going to be touching it. And you are very proud of it, and you're proud of the work you did, because we really designed it together. We're joined together to celebrate a great achievement, the extraordinarily successful building of the wall on the southern border.

Before we begin, I'd like to say that free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for. The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country, and it's causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time.

Millions of our citizens watched on Wednesday as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America's history and traditions, not tearing them down. We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting.

Now is the time for our nation to heal. And it's time for peace and for calm, respect for law enforcement and the great people within law enforcement-- so many are here-- is the foundation of the MAGA agenda. And we're a nation of law, and we're a nation of order.