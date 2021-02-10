Trump Takes On the World, review: macho men, losers and Jeremy Hunt

Pour l'homme: Donald Trump preferred to do business with alpha males such as Emmanuel Macron, rather than 'losers' - AP/Andrew Harnik

Another week, another Donald Trump post mortem from the BBC. But where The Trump Show was a hodge-podge of sniping and score-settling from peripheral players, Trump Takes On the World (BBC Two) was a focused piece of television: a study of the president’s dealings with his European allies, featuring interviews with many of the people who were there.

It took us beyond the news bulletins to tell us what really went on before those awkward press conferences with Theresa May, the macho handshake contests with Emmanuel Macron, the threats to pull out of Nato and the attempts to forge a special relationship with Vladimir Putin. We learned what world leaders did after a conversation with Trump, which was to immediately gossip about him with other world leaders. “As soon as I got off the phone with Trump I rang Angela Merkel…” said Francois Hollande.

The interviewees included James Mattis, the dignified former secretary of defence and four-star general, who was dismayed by Trump’s scorn for America’s European allies. At a Pentagon briefing, the president paid no attention to the foreign policy presentations and instead asked why he couldn’t have his own parade with tanks rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue, like the one Macron had in France.

The programme didn’t do anything fancy with timelines or cool soundtracks - instead it laid out, chronologically, Trump’s dealings with European leaders, his brinkmanship at Nato and refusal to sign the Paris Accord. His sole cheerleader in the programme, former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland, was withering in her assessment of the Europeans: “They didn’t want to give up their free rides.”

Trump considered Merkel and May to be “losers”.

At one summit, vividly described by Jeremy Hunt (am I imagining it, or can you not turn around these days without hearing from Jeremy Hunt?), we heard that Trump “tore strips” off Merkel and told the rest that they owed their freedom to America. Merkel “sat very calmly” before replying that she had grown up in East Germany and did not need to be lectured about freedom.

Trump considered Merkel and May to be “losers”. He preferred dealing with alpha males; the French ambassador likened a shoulder-thumping session between the US president and Macron to “a primitive jungle scene”. Diplomats are great fun on programmes like these.

As a study of international relations, it was useful stuff. But it was also a comical portrait of an odd little man with pathologically bad manners: ignoring his lunch guest, Theresa May, to rage at his staff about missing a call from Putin; asking May, in a comment that apparently was not a joke: “Oh, is Britain a nuclear power?”; and telling Hunt after watching him on Fox News: “Great interview. I said to the people around me, ‘I don’t know who the hell that man is but he’s doing a great job’.”