Trump was talked out of pardoning himself at the last minute, with lawyers saying it would make him look guilty and possibly open up more legal issues

Ashley Collman

  • CNN reported that President Donald Trump recently had to be talked out of pardoning his family.

  • Trump was also said to be told a self-pardon might not work while making him look guilty.

  • Trump agreed but was disappointed, a source told CNN.

President Donald Trump was talked out of issuing preemptive pardons for himself and members of his family, as well as clemency for Republicans involved in the rally that precipitated the Capitol breach, during an hours-long meeting with lawyers and advisors on Saturday, CNN reported.

The White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, is said to have told Trump that a self-pardon was unlikely to hold up in court and would give the appearance of guilt - possibly opening Trump up to further legal issues in the future - according to CNN.

Trump's lawyers and advisors also said that granting clemency to Republican lawmakers involved in the "Save America" rally on January 6 could lead to Senate Republicans turning on him in his impeachment trial, CNN reported.

Trump agreed with Cipollone but was disappointed with the outcome, CNN reported. A source also told the outlet that Trump was left "spooked" by the conversation.

Since Trump lost the 2020 election, a frequent topic of speculation was whether he would issue preemptive pardons for himself and members of his family to shield against any criminal charges that might be brought after his term.

A preemptive pardon would cover actions that already took place but had not yet resulted in prosecution. It's unclear whether presidents have the constitutional authority to pardon themselves.

Trump has used his pardoning power often since losing the election. Late Tuesday, his final full day in office, he granted 73 pardons and 70 commutations.

Among those who received pardons since November are several of his associates, including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. On Tuesday he also pardoned his former advisor Steve Bannon, with whom he had previously fallen out.

It's possible that Trump will issue more pardons, since he retains the executive power until noon Wednesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Trump leaves the White House for the last time as president