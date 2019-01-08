Trump talks border wall, CES 2019, college football roundup: 5 things to know Tuesday

Trump to address nation on border wall amid government shutdown

As the partial government shutdown approaches a record length, President Donald Trump said he will address the nation at 9 p.m. Tuesday on what he called the crisis at the nation's border. The speech, Trump's first from the Oval Office, is expected to give the president a chance to lay out his case on an issue that has led to the partial government shutdown. The weekend featured negotiations involving Vice President Mike Pence and congressional staff members, but officials reported no real progress toward a deal. On Monday, Pence said Trump is "considering" using emergency powers on the nation’s southern border, a move that would be designed to allow him to use defense funds for wall construction. Democrats said that Trump lacks the legal authority to declare such an emergency and that he is using the wall as a political excuse to shut down the government. CBS said that it intends to carry the address, which the network said would run no longer than eight minutes. Other networks were deciding whether to carry the president's remarks.

Hearing in Sears case could decide company's future

Sears Holdings, the parent company of the Sears and Kmart chains, missed a key deadline Friday to report whether it would give further consideration to an offer by its chairman and largest investor to acquire a sizable chunk of the company and keep it operating. A federal judge has scheduled a hearing Tuesday to hear updates on the case, at which point the company's future could be revealed. Without a deal, a swift pivot toward liquidation is a serious possibility, if not altogether likely. Former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert's bid — made through his hedge fund ESL Investments — was worth $4.4 billion. Sears has closed hundreds of stores in recent months, including after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

And the best job in America is ...

Look no further than a software developer position, according to U.S. News & World Report. The publication's Best Jobs of 2019 list, released Tuesday, takes seven factors into account, including median salary, employment rate and stress level. The median salary for a software developer is $101,790, and the unemployment rate is 1.9 percent, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.Other positions within the top 10 for the U.S. News Best Jobs of 2019 rankings include pediatrician (No. 8), nurse practitioner (No. 7) and dentist (No. 4).

CES 2019: The robots are coming

This year's Consumer Electronics Show has more robots than some experts have ever seen at the annual Las Vegas event, which starts Tuesday. They include cuddly, fluffy Lovot, an automated pet; the Ovis Suitcase, which follows you through airports; and Hyundai's all-terrain car with legs and wheels called Elevate. Nifty non-robot offerings include "indestructible" pantyhose and a hair dryer using infrared technology. IBM, whose chief executive Ginni Rometty delivers the CES keynote, is expected to highlight AI that argues a point with you and tech that traces problems relating to product recalls.

After Clemson's dominating win, what will 2019 have in store?

The college football season is over. The national championship was awarded Monday night as Clemson ran away from Alabama in the title game to finish the season 15-0. Tuesday will bring the final Amway Coaches Poll of the season — released on USATODAY.com — and will find the Tigers on top. But it's never too early to start looking ahead to the teams that should dominate the conversation in 2019.

