Trump targeted Central American migrants. But now, violence and fear are driving more Mexicans to the US.

JUÁREZ ― Valeria was working at her small tiendita in southern Michoacan state when a young man she knew from the neighborhood approached to buy a cigarette.

Seconds later, a truck full of armed men stopped in front of the shop. They grabbed the young man and left. Valeria ran to the man’s wife: Lo levantaron, she said. They took him. He was found dead later that day.

Valeria, who asked that her real name not be used to protect her identity, said police came to her door and warned her, “People say you saw.” The next day a family member received a message: Valeria “would be next.”

Before the week was over, Valeria’s family was packed and gone, headed for the border. Like thousands of Mexicans in recent months, the family fled a combustive mix of crime and poverty in hopes of making it to the U.S.

In the past four months, Mexicans have once again become the majority of unauthorized migrants caught at the border, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol apprehensions of Mexican nationals have risen for two consecutive years, jumping 30% from a 40-year low, reversing a decade-long downward trend.

And while the U.S. has successfully pressured Mexico to crack down on Central American migrants, analysts say the Mexican government hasn't created the economic and security conditions that might keep its own people from leaving. The country is struggling with its highest-ever level of homicides and a stagnant GDP, while a booming U.S. economy simultaneously creates a powerful draw north.

The weak economy and a deteriorating security situation in Mexico “absolutely do drive migration,” said Christopher Wilson, deputy director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, D.C. “We should be concerned that the Mexican economy is not growing and, in certain states, is in recession. And violence is once again on the rise and hitting record levels.”

Border apprehensions of Mexicans outpace other nationalities

The upswing in Mexican migration comes eight years after the Pew Research Center came to a stunning conclusion: After three decades of mass migration north, more Mexicans were leaving the U.S. than coming. Before that, in the decade before the Great Recession, U.S. border agents detained almost a million Mexicans each year.

Analysts called the 2012 phenomenon “net zero migration” and attributed the steep decline to increased deportations from the U.S. combined with a long-term demographic trend toward smaller families in Mexico, an improving economy and the country’s efforts to fight organized crime.

But in recent years, Mexico’s economic and security gains have proved fragile. These days, entire extended families are once again picking up and leaving their hometowns, from Michoacan, as Valeria’s family did, as well as from Guerrero and Zacatecas states, all plagued by violence and anemic economic growth.

The number of Mexicans family units apprehended with another family member at the border in the first four months of fiscal 2020 ― 4,425 ― was on pace to be more than double the 6,004 Mexicans traveling as a family unit apprehended in all of fiscal 2019, according to CBP.

Overall, border agents apprehended 63,405 Mexican nationals in the four-month period, 87% of them single adults, compared with 47,000 Central Americans detained over the same period. In contrast, border agents detained 144,836 Central Americans and 44,832 Mexicans during the first four months of fiscal 2019. Border agents detained 607,000 Central Americans and 166,000 Mexicans in 2019.

Border patrol agent Joe Romero radios in to other agents monitoring cameras to let the know there is a makeshift ladder set out Thursday, Feb. 13, in El Paso. Agent Romero said the ladder looked like it was set out by someone during the day to use to get over the fence later that night. More

Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a recent news conference that “since we’ve all but addressed the crisis from the Northern Triangle countries,” of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, smuggling networks are “looking to other vulnerable groups,” such as Mexicans, he added.