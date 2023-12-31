Trump Targets Women Who Served in His White House Speaking Out Against Him

Donald Trump spent his Sunday morning posting on Truth Social about former White House staffers who testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sarah Matthews appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday in an interview with Jonathan Karl to caution America about the dangers a second Trump presidency could bring. In retaliation, Trump took to his personal social media network, posting screenshots of old tweets and excerpts from articles and interviews where Griffin and Matthews were defending or praising him. While Trump seems to be framing these comments and posts as some sort of “gotcha,” many — but not all — were from before Jan. 6 and before Trump claimed the election was stolen.

During the interview, Griffin, who resigned from her position as White House communications director in early Dec. 2020, issued a stark warning about the dangers Trump could pose if he wins the 2024 election. “Fundamentally, a second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it, and I don’t say that lightly,” she said. Griffin, who now co-hosts The View, went on to say that Trump went to “historic and unconstitutional lengths” to “steal a democratic election” so he could remain in power.

MORE: Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson discuss their roles in speaking out against Trump in the wake of Jan. 6. https://t.co/x6DCA38CQl pic.twitter.com/6EO7TkAY9e — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 31, 2023

“I’m very concerned about what the term would actually look like,” Griffin said.

“We don’t need to speculate what a second Trump term would like because we already saw it play out,” added Matthews, who served as a White House deputy press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson until she resigned on Jan. 6, 2021.

“To this day, he still doubles down on the fact that he thinks that the election was stolen and fraudulent,” Matthews continued. She also noted that Trump has become “increasingly erratic” as he threatens to circumvent the Constitution and abuse his power to punish his enemies.

“Our singular focus needs to be, if he is the nominee, on making sure that he is not elected the president again next November,” said Hutchinson, who served as an assistant to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After her bombshell testimony to the Jan. 6 committee aired, Hutchinson said she went into hiding due to threats against her.

The women said they are determined to ensure that Trump does not become president again. “I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life, but I think that in this next election, I would put policy aside and choose democracy,” said Matthews.

Hutchinson also commented on Trump’s claim that he will act as a “dictator” if he has a second term: “The fact that he feels that he needs to lean into being a dictator alone shows that he is a weak and feeble man.”

More from Rolling Stone

Best of Rolling Stone