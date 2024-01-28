Trump targets New York judge, AG as civil fraud case verdict looms

Former President Trump targeted the judge and New York attorney general in a series of social media posts on Sunday as he awaits the verdict of his civil fraud case that could bar him from ever doing business in the state again.

Trump, in his posts, reiterated his defenses in the case, saying the New York case was a “witch hunt,” that his company made “only success and profits,” and pointing to the “100% Disclaimer and Non-reliance Clause, stating CLEARLY that the reader must do their own analysis and due-diligence.”

Trump also called for the federal courts to intervene in the case.

“It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt. It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

In his posts, he took issue with the confidence that he said New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) exhibited in the courtroom, calling her “corrupt” and saying she “sat comfortably and confidently in Court with her shoes off, arms folded, a Starbucks Coffee, and a BIG smile on her face,” adding, without evidence, “JUST LIKE SHE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT THE DECISION WILL BE!”

Trump called the case “rigged” and a “hoax” and said the state’s closing argument was “pathetic.”

He criticized Judge Arthur Engoron, a frequent target of Trump’s throughout the trial, saying he’s been “badly influenced.” He also seemed to try to encourage Engoron to produce a favorable ruling.

“Hopefully, Judge Engoron, who should have never taken this NON JURY Trial, or should have dismissed it long ago, will show that the New York State Judicial System is ALIVE, RESPECTED, AND WELL. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The social media posts came after closing arguments in Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York concluded on Thursday. Engoron, who is overseeing the bench trial with no jury, will be the sole decider of the case. He indicated Thursday that he hopes to make a decision by Jan. 31, but said that date was not a “guarantee.”

James has asked Engoron to force Trump to pay a nearly $370 million penalty for falsely altering his net worth on key financial statements to receive tax and insurance benefits. The state is also asking the judge to bar the former president from New York’s real estate business for life.

