Trump’s Task Force Warns Governors of COVID Spike Tied to Protests

Top officials on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force told governors on Monday they were worried about a spike in infections due to the mass protests against racial injustice taking place across the country.

Speaking via conference call, a recording of which The Daily Beast obtained, Deborah Birx, Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, relayed fears that the yelling by protesters could potentially negate the health benefits of wearing a mask, and that the destruction of testing sites at those protests would set back efforts to contain the virus’ spread. Birx said 70 such sites had been destroyed, which had already resulted in an appreciable drop in testing rates there. She advised governors to “scramble now to make sure there is testing available in urban areas.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who hosted the call, bluntly conceded that protest-related infection spikes were “an issue our team is following and there is a concern.”

Those remarks echoed similar fears raised by coronavirus task force officials, including CDC Director Robert Redfield, during a telephone call with governors last week, a recording of which The Daily Beast also obtained. In that June 3 call, Birx said while she, like Pence, did not see a big surge in coronavirus cases over Memorial Day weekend, she was concerned that large metro areas—ones already struggling to stabilize case numbers—would experience an uptick in cases because of the protests.

“This could result in a fight over the next two weeks,” she said. On the call five days later, Birx added her fears that as the protests had grown more peaceful, more people from higher-risk populations began attending them. For good measure, she told governors to also make sure that law enforcement officials who worked the protests without masks get tested as well, calling it “absolutely critical.”

The governor calls come as the trajectory of coronavirus infections in the United States is going in several directions. While case numbers and hospitalizations have declined nationally, states such as Arizona, North Carolina, California, and Utah have seen upticks that do not appear to be related to the protests. On the June 3 call, Birx relayed that her team had tracked outbreaks in more than eight states over the last week, 38 percent of which were due to community spread, with 55 percent in places such as nursing homes, long-term-care facilities, prisons, and food-processing plants.

Birx’s presentations—and her fears that real-world events could exacerbate the COVID-19 outbreak—underscore the deep concerns that health officials still harbor about a possible second wave of the pandemic even as a growing portion of the country, including the president himself, seems inclined to move on.

“The president seems to think the hardest part [of the pandemic] is over,” said one administration official who has repeatedly spoken to Trump about the coronavirus.

In a speech in front of biotech executives Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told the audience that the coronavirus “isn’t over yet,” saying there was still much to be understood about how the virus spreads and how to treat it.

Fauci was not on either of the two calls obtained by The Daily Beast but a spokesperson from his team said he is still an official member of the task force. Fauci told CNN last week that he had not spoken to Trump “in weeks.”

During the calls, Birx noted that while all states had dramatically increased testing, three states—California, Arizona, and North Carolina—had seen positive test results rise at the same time; an ominous sign about the virus’ trajectory. “That makes us quite concerned,” Birx said. Pointing specifically to increased cases in Phoenix, Charlotte, and in Salt Lake City, she said it was her belief that “there is active community spread in California, North Carolina, Utah, and Arizona.”

Birx noted, in particular, that her team had seen data that showed community spread in “metro Hispanic neighborhoods,” and she urged governors to ensure that the communities there knew that “there are tests, and tests are free.”