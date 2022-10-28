Trump taunts Ron DeSantis, sharing a video claiming the Florida governor would be destroyed trying to run against him

Donald Trump, then US President, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sy the Florida Homecoming rally at the BB&T Center in 2019. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social.

He shared a post claiming he'd easily defeat DeSantis, writing "I AGREE."

Their rivalry is heating up amid rumors they could both run for presidency in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his Truth Social platform, amid speculation the pair will be leading rivals in the battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In the post, Trump shared a clip of podcaster and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly being interviewed by BlazeTV host Dave Rubin about a potential Trump-DeSantis showdown.

"The only way DeSantis is going to become the Republican nominee is if Trump chooses not to run and endorses him or dies," she remarks in the clip, saying that hardcore MAGA supporters would never abandon Trump.

"I AGREE" posted Trump, in a comment on the clip.

It's the latest in a series of barbs Trump has aimed at Desantis, whom he endorsed when DeSantis was running for governor in 2018, only for DeSantis to emerge as a rival figure in the GOP.

While neither has formally declared they are running for the presidency, both are building alliances in preparation for an anticipated 2024 rivalry.

Trump has continued to baselessly claim the 2020 election was stolen from him as he gears up a possible bid to return to office, while DeSantis has modeled his political brand on high-profile stunts designed to appeal to the MAGA base, such as sending a plane of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

He is currently battling for reelection as governor, and in a debate with his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, this week would not commit to serving a full term if he wins. Trump strongly hinted at another presidential bid at a rally last weekend.

Trump infamously aimed sexist insults at Kelly after she challenged him over past misogynistic remarks while he was running for president in 2015.

