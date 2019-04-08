Trump tax returns: New York considers law to force president to release financial records

Democrats in New York State have launched a new effort that would make it possible for Congress to get ahold of Donald Trump’s tax returns, sparking criticism among Republicans who say the effort is “ludicrous” and illegal.

While New York law currently makes it illegal to release any individual’s tax returns, a new bill would allow the state’s commissioner of taxation and finance “to cooperate” with congressional investigations and queries.

“This new bill will permit New York State to comply with requests from congressional investigative committees and help ensure Congress can’t be blocked in their attempts to hold even the highest elected officials in the land accountable to the American people,” state senator Brad Hoylman, who introduced the legislation, said in a statement.

US House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler responded to the new bill by praising the law as an alternative for getting Mr Trump’s returns if efforts are blocked at the federal level.

“This legislation would make the work of a federal committee a little easier, if confronted with inability to receive the federal tax return, we can turn to New York State,” Mr Nadler said said in a statement.

At least one investigation in Congress has requested that the president’s tax returns be handed over, but those efforts are being met with resistance from the White House.

Republicans have responded by calling the effort partisan, and suggesting that the legislation is essentially writing laws to target a single individual.

“This is so political, so aimed at Donald Trump no matter how they disguise it otherwise,” said Ed Cox, the chairman of the New York State Republican Party, told Fox News.