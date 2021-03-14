How Trump’s team amassed a $1 trillion war chest for Biden to deploy

Victoria Guida
·3 min read

Republicans are bashing the new $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package for further ballooning the federal debt, but it’s the Trump administration that greased the path for a smooth federal spending spree.

The Treasury has a cash pile of well over $1 trillion, which will allow the government to quickly disburse money in line with the sweeping new law, including direct checks to millions of Americans that are expected to start hitting bank accounts in the coming week. That robust rainy-day fund was built last year by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who preemptively cranked up the pace of government borrowing, unsure of how and when Congress might mandate further relief measures.

So, despite concerns that markets will be flooded with new U.S. government debt to pay for the rescue package, the Treasury Department might not have to change its borrowing plans much at all to fund the legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

“There are enormous implications for everyone else, but the Treasury was out in front of this nine months ago,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist at research firm Wrightson ICAP.

The advance moves by the Trump team are proving to be key to limiting turbulence in government debt markets from such massive spending. Bond yields have already been inching up in recent months due to brighter prospects for the economy, raising the cost of new borrowing — a dynamic that’s rippling through markets and is expected to be a central focus as Federal Reserve policy makers meet in the coming week.

The planning by Mnuchin also demonstrates that, even as Republicans now balk at the price tag of Biden’s rescue package, the Trump administration itself was prepared for the possibility that the economy would need another big infusion of cash to fully emerge from the pandemic.

“Early on in the Covid crisis, I made sure we always had ample funds on hand to be prepared for any needed economic response,” Mnuchin said in an email.

Treasury always has to have enough cash on hand to fund immediate government spending obligations, which it keeps as deposits at the Federal Reserve. But those funds more than quadrupled in 2020. When Biden took office, Treasury’s deposits at the Fed stood at about $1.6 trillion, compared to $400 billion in 2019, and Treasury is expected to burn through about $1 trillion of that already-borrowed cash to help fund the relief package.

“That is $1 trillion of money that the Treasury does not have to borrow this year,” said Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS who served as a top debt-management official at Treasury under President Barack Obama.

Plans by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to dip into the government’s deposits at the Fed, coupled with the central bank’s own efforts to boost the economy through sizable purchases of U.S. federal debt, “have helped beat back fear and volatility,” said Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

That doesn’t rule out the chances that rates could begin to rise when additional debt actually arrives on the menu. “It’s one thing to see the buffet table,” Crandall said. “It’s another one to eat it all.”

On the other hand, Treasury’s move to start spending its cash also means it has been cutting back on short-term instruments, used for quickly raising funds, leaving bond investors eager for more government debt with a maturity of less than a year.

So the new law will also likely lead Treasury to cut back less on issuing those highly in-demand instruments. “It’s striking that we’re preparing for this and doing so while actually reducing [short-term debt] issuance,” Crandall said.

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands expected to rally in Australia as sexual misconduct claims cloud government

    Thousands will descend upon Canberra, Australia on Monday to protest against Attorney General Christian Porter, a member of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, following an allegation that he raped a girl when he was a teenager in 1988, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The 43 protests planned across the country are likely to heap more pressure on Morrison, who has refused to consider an investigation on Porter after police closed theirs citing a lack of information. Porter has denied the allegation and said he will not step down.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A rally outside the parliament building is expected to have some 85,000 attendees, per Reuters.Morrison will now be missing two cabinet members when parliament resumes on Monday. His Defense Minister Linda Reynolds is facing calls to resign for failing to report that a government staffer came to her with another allegation of rape against an unnamed colleague. Reynolds and Porter are both on sick leave, per Reuters.The two developments have spurred a reckoning and national conversation on the sexual misconduct of Australia's most powerful politicians. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Op-Ed: Why more Americans should leave home and move to other states

    Conservatives fear left-leaning newcomers will overturn politics in their strongholds. But newcomers change in their views, too.

  • Michael Flynn could face thousands of dollars in penalties as the Army reviews a Pentagon watchdog report

    In April 2017, the Pentagon launched an investigation into money Flynn received from Russian and Turkish interests after he retired from the Army.

  • 4 Moves to Make if the Stock Market Plummets Tomorrow

    Make sure you know the best way to protect your financial plan and stock portfolio if there's a market crash in the near future.

  • The far-right Proud Boys were viewed as 'bar-fight types' and their terrorist intent was ignored, a former Trump administration official said

    Elizabeth Neumann, a former assistant secretary in the DHS, said the group had committed terrorist acts ahead of the Capitol riot but evaded scrutiny.

  • GOP Wants to Pay Bodyguards With Donations. FEC: Not So Fast

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAttorneys for the two Republican national congressional fundraising committees expressed “serious concerns” this week about what they call the Federal Election Commission’s “inadequate” response to a request that would clear officeholders to use campaign donations to hire bodyguards without violating the prohibition on personal use.The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) appealed to the regulator in late January for an emergency ruling on the issue. That request cited “concrete threats of physical violence against Members and their families” in light of events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, which have forced some officials to consider further steps to protect themselves.Last week the FEC published a draft ruling in response to the request which would allow officeholders to hire security details with campaign funds, but only under certain circumstances: if they are targets of specific threats, or if US Capitol Police have advised personal protection for individual members; but not under hypothetical future scenarios. That response rankled Republicans who had sought permission to muscle up before direct threats emerged. In a letter to the FEC on Wednesday, the GOP groups said that the FEC appeared to be “side-stepping” the question.“The Draft purports to recognize this concern, but the standards proposed for both residential and personal security personnel would prohibit any proactive action,” the attorneys wrote.Though the Jan. 6 attack primarily targeted Democrats, Republican lawmakers have also navigated serious threats to their safety in recent months, particularly those who broke with Trump amid his efforts to block the ratification of Electoral College votes. Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the process, was threatened with lynching on Jan. 6, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accosted in an airport by Trump supporters after he refused to challenge the votes. CNN reported in January that some of the ten Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach the then-president had been afforded personal protection after receiving death threats.Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)., told MSNBC after his vote to impeach that he and some of his GOP colleagues may invest in body armor. “It’s sad that we have to get to that point, but you know, our expectation is that someone may try to kill us,” he said. More than 30 House members have petitioned leadership to allow them to use taxpayer-funded expense accounts for safety measures, such as hiring personal protection and buying “security items” to keep at home.The GOP’s initial emergency request pointed to a number of recent threats, including an Associated Press report about “plots to attack members of Congress during travel to and from the Capitol complex” during Trump’s second impeachment trial. It also cites the Jan. 19 arrest of a Queens man who had called on allies to “slaughter” lawmakers, chiefly but not limited to Democrats.‘He Won’t Last Until the Primary’: Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Getting Death Threats“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats. Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will, [sic]” the man wrote in an online post, according to an FBI affidavit. Another post reads more broadly: “We need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherfuckers.”Republicans argue that if the FEC prohibits proactive measures, the decision would de facto scrap the “most valuable” part of its own 2017 advisory opinion, which legalized expenses for electronic home security systems, regardless of threats. That ruling stemmed from an attack that June, when a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) opened fire on Republican representatives practicing for a charity softball game, seriously wounding Louisiana’s Steve Scalise. Officials from both parties have since taken advantage of the option.But the Republican groups now argue that the threat environment “has, by nearly all accounts, significantly worsened” since then. They cite acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman’s March 3 testimony that ‘there has been a 93.5% increase in threats to members in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year,’” and that “threats have more than doubled overall—by about 119 percent—from 2017 to 2020, with most suspects living outside the Washington region.”“Yet, the Draft proposes a different, far more burdensome standard for personal security personnel than has been afforded to residential security for the past four years,” the letter says.The FEC already allows candidates and elected officials to dip into donor contributions for personal security in response to specific, immediate threats incurred in the course of carrying out their official duties, though filings indicate this is relatively rare. For instance, the campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid $1,300 for protection at a July 2019 town hall amid a flurry of threats against her and minority colleagues that month. And then-candidate Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) received police protection after “specific threats” in September, and tapped his campaign account for more than $20,000 the week before the election amid allegations that "punks" had destroyed campaign signs at his Asheville home.In late 2020, the campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reported “personnel service/equipment” expenses to security firm Atlas Glinn, whose website showcases a photo of a protective team accompanying Cruz at a parade in July 2018. The Cruz campaign paid the company $46,000 between October and December last year, most of it after the election.The window for comment on the new draft ruling will close on March 18, and the FEC plans to vote on the issue on March 25. Democrats have not filed a similar request.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

    Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but a slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said. "With a fully vaccinated U.S. supply base, why buy from Canada if you can't access the labor to support it?," said Spector. In Canada, manufacturers fear the slower vaccination rollout could delay an easing of those restrictions.

  • It wasn’t until the second Pink Panther that Inspector Clouseau bumbled into the spotlight

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With Coming 2 America now available to rent from home, we’re offering our own belated sequel to a past Watch This theme and singing the praises of more good comedy sequels.

  • Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Made a Purposeful, Incendiary, Racist Comment about the Capitol Riots

    Johnson's potential challengers in the 2022 election were quick to call the Senator out for his abhorrent comments.

  • Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Beyonce battle for Grammys top prizes

    Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa lead the charge at the reinvented Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the music industry hopes to put a year-long pandemic behind it. "The nominations were so surprising - The Weeknd not getting nominated - it's a very strange year to try to predict," said Melinda Newman, Billboard's executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville. The winners are chosen by some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

  • Maren Morris Plans To Fangirl Over Fellow 2021 GRAMMY Performers

    While Maren Morris hopes to walk away a winner of Best Country Song for "The Bones," she also intends to leave with a few pointers from the other artists gracing the GRAMMY stage. Watch the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, live on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

  • Capitol rioter boasted he could access powerful weapons to 'take back' country, prosecutors say

    Guy Reffitt, who drove from Texas to Washington, D.C., also said in recorded conversations that he and others were carrying firearms during the siege of the Capitol.

  • After monthslong delay, congressional leaders stand up intelligence committee

    The reason for the delay in setting up the committee is unclear.

  • Still a mystery: Was the Capitol riot planned far in advance?

    A federal prosecutor said the Justice Department does not yet have someone "explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol."

  • Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy spent 2020 NFL season in hotel to keep high-risk son safe from COVID-19

    Eric Bieniemy only went home one night a week, and still stayed distanced from his family.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can Florida QB Kyle Trask fit in modern NFL game?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls on with Nos. 61 to 65.

  • If Clean Energy Is the Future, Why Are Renewable Energy Stocks Selling Off Right Now?

    The recipe for renewable energy's 2020 breakout was so perfect it deserves a Michelin star. Technological improvements had been simmering for years and paired perfectly with short-term seasonings like low interest rates. The result was a 234% surge in the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN), a 59% increase in the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: FAN), and tons of excitement surrounding electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell companies.

  • How airplane interiors are designed

    Maximizing limited space is one of the biggest challenges when designing airplane interiors. We went behind the scenes with a product manager and an engineer to see how the Delta 777 aircraft was redesigned.

  • Biden looks to fulfill increasingly ambitious vaccine promises

    One day after President Biden announced that he would instruct all states to make every American adult eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, his administration announced several measures to facilitate the ambitious goal, which has required unprecedented logistical organization.

  • Marco Rubio says he ‘stands with’ Amazon warehouse workers

    Workers at Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse have already received public support from Democratic politicians ranging from Bernie Sanders to Joe Biden, the latter of whom promised to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” late last year. In an op-ed penned for USA Today, Marco Rubio threw support behind the workers, in spite of “dangers posed by the unchecked influence of labor unions.” The Florida Senator notes Republicans' historical tendency of siding with management, but adds “the days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.”