Trump team braces GOP donors for a potential ‘moderate and short’ recession

In public, President Donald Trump and top White House officials keep extolling the strength of the U.S. economy. In private, they’re increasingly worrying about a global economic slowdown triggering a U.S. recession — and weighing options to shore up the economy in an election year.

At a fundraising luncheon this week in Jackson, Wyo., headlined by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged the risks to the GOP elite behind closed doors. If the U.S. hypothetically were to face a recession it would be “moderate and short,” Mulvaney told roughly 50 donors, according to an attendee.

White House officials are discussing a broader package of measures than previously disclosed, including a cut of an additional percentage point or two to the corporate tax rate. That’s on top of a potential payroll tax cut, which the Obama administration used to shore up the economy, and a move to index the capital gains rate to inflation, which potentially could be done through an executive order and has internal support from the National Economic Council, the vice president’s office and Mulvaney. Pegging the capital gains rate to inflation would exempt some gains from taxation.

“We have been talking about indexing for a long time,” Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “I can do it directly.”

Any other tax cuts would have to pass Congress, an unlikely endeavor given the Democratic-controlled House. One close White House adviser called the idea of additional tax cuts a “talking point” to show the White House is considering options to help the economy, while a Republican operative called proposing additional tax cuts right now “quixotic.”

“I've been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time,” Trump added. “Whether or not we do it now or not is — it's not being done because of recession.”

The president and his aides are well aware that Trump’s strongest selling point heading into his 2020 reelection bid is the state of the economy. Any threat to it could endanger Trump’s fragile approval ratings, especially among voters who say they are willing to overlook the president’s incendiary rhetoric provided they feel confident about their own financial security.

The administration is also urging the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply, which Trump has long sought in his public attacks on the central bank, and it is pursuing a trade deal with China amid various tariffs that some businesses say are posing substantial economic risks.

“The only thing they have in their control is China and putting out regulatory rules,” said one former senior administration official. “Beyond that, there is very little that they can do — but that does not mean people are not brainstorming options.”

Trump advisers concede that aides privately are feeling uneasy about the global economy’s effect on the U.S., as the president prepares to travel to a G-7 meeting in France this weekend.

“It is hard for us to grow when the rest of the world isn’t,” said Stephen Moore, a distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation who Trump once considered for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board. “This has increased the administration’s desire to get a trade deal on China. That is key. Once you get a trade deal with China, it puts you back on the 3 percent growth path.”

The White House spent Tuesday selling its happy economic message. Top economic adviser Larry Kudlow hosted two calls with local and state officials and conservative groups to offer his own analysis and assurances, discussions that one White House official said had been planned for several weeks. Officials also reached out to business groups with a message that included stressing the stock market‘s resilience.

The president is intent on convincing voters that the economy is in fine shape because he knows voters ultimately cast ballots based on how they feel at the time of the election about their own economic situation.

“People do not vote on numbers. They vote on whether they feel good, and the president understands that. He is selling the feeling,” said a second White House adviser. “It is like any other sales pitch: He is constantly trying to play off people’s feelings and emotions on the economy.”

He’s not the only one. Kudlow, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley all appeared on TV over the last few days to deliver the administration’s upbeat, public-facing message, while Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Detroit Economic Club on Monday to tout the administration’s record featuring low unemployment and healthy wage growth.