Trump team rebukes GOP wrestler candidate's endorsement claim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lachlan Markay
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Texas congressional candidate is drawing Team Trump's ire with ads designed to falsely imply the ex-president's backing.

Why it matters: Donald Trump endorsements are the hottest commodity in Republican politics right now, and candidates are going to extreme lengths to court his support. But there's no quicker way to irk Trump than freeloading on his brand.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What's happening: "Big Dan" Rodimer, a former professional wrestler, is one of 23 candidates in a special election in Texas' sixth district. With less than two weeks to go in that contest, he's running ads that imply (without directly saying) that he has Trump's backing.

  • “Our campaign is the only one that has ever been endorsed by President Trump in this race," Rodimer declared in a statement this week.

  • His campaign has been running a host of digital ads making a nearly identical claim and calling Rodimer "the Trump candidate."

Between the lines: Trump did endorse Rodimer when he ran for a House seat in Nevada last year. But he has not backed a candidate in the Texas's special election.

What they're saying: After Axios reached out to Team Trump about those ads, spokesperson Jason Miller posted this on Twitter:

  • "🚨 Important Note 🚨," Miller tweeted. "President Trump has NOT yet endorsed a candidate in TX-6. This is a very strong pro-Trump district and President Trump is the most powerful endorsement in all of politics, but he has not yet weighed in."

  • The Rodimer campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bottom line: Trump is famously protective of his brand — and averse to anyone trying to benefit from it without his authorization. Two sources close to the former president uniformly panned the Rodimer ads.

  • “It’s not a smart move to imply you have President Trump’s endorsement in a race when you don’t have it,” one said.

  • "The consultants who recommend their clients engage in these sorts of activities aren't doing their clients any favors with Trump, Trump's family, or anyone in Trump's orbit," said the other.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Arrested Michigan lawmaker warned he'd call governor

    A Michigan lawmaker who was arrested for drunken driving and resisting police threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and told state troopers it would not be good for them because he oversees their budget, according to an incident report. Rep. Jewell Jones, an Inkster Democrat, was charged in Livingston County last week after driving his Chevy Tahoe into a ditch along Interstate 96 near Fowlerville around 6 p.m. on April 6, following reports of erratic driving. Jones said he would need their badge numbers when calling the governor, according to the report released late Wednesday through a public records request.

  • Why corporate America appears to be drifting away from the Republican Party

    Public protests over Georgia's voting law likely contributed to many companies' taking a strong stand. AP Photo/Jeff AmyThere’s a growing rift between corporate America and the GOP – two groups that have long been bedfellows. The latest incident involves a restrictive voting law passed in Georgia – with dozens of other states working on their own measures meant to limit voting. Over 300 companies, CEOs and other executives signed a statement printed in The New York Times to “defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation,” while Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Republicans reacted furiously and warned of retribution, including eliminating tax breaks for companies taking a stand on the issue. Texas’ governor backed out of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell bluntly warned companies to “stay out of politics” – though he later softened his tone. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to capitalize on the fracture. As a management professor, I study how corporate executives’ values and political views affect the decisions they make on behalf of their companies. While I believe CEOs are partly responsible for the growing business-GOP divide, it’s not the only factor driving it. A tight relationship loosens up The close relationship between corporate America and the Republican Party dates back to the 1970s. Companies provided financial support to conservative war chests and in return received business-friendly policies like reduced corporate taxes and regulations. The alliance has arguably been quite a success for Big Business. Corporate taxes as a share of U.S. gross domestic product are only about 1%, the lowest since the 1930s and down from 4.1% in 1967. But this union has become increasingly strained in recent years over a range of social issues, particularly regarding LGBTQ rights. For example, in 2015 many companies including Apple and Walmart denounced so-called religious freedom laws like one passed in Indiana that would allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers. The following year there was a similar corporate backlash over North Carolina’s ban on transgender individuals using public bathrooms. Boycotts by several companies, including PayPal and the NCAA, led to a partial repeal in 2017. Companies were also vocal during former President Donald Trump’s presidency over such matters as his travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and his comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. For some, it seemed like the role he and other Republicans played in laying the ground for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol may have been the last straw, as dozens of companies including AT&T and Marriott said they would cut off donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election. The push for more restrictive voter laws continues the battle over the election. Republicans in states across the country cite alleged fraud in the 2020 election – despite no evidence that any occurred – as the impetus behind their push. Why have companies become more outspoken in recent years and willing to upset an alliance that has helped them reduce their tax bills and regulatory hurdles? My research suggests there are three driving forces for this trend. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, left, has said companies need to ‘do what’s right.’ Loren Matthew/AP Images for Bloomberg Global Business Forum CEOs doing ‘what we think is right’ The CEO is the corporation’s top decider, which means his or her political leanings can filter into business decisions. And in recent years, CEOs of some of the largest U.S. companies have cited their own personal values as their reason for speaking out on social issues. As Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Wall Street Journal in 2016, “Our jobs as CEOs now include driving what we think is right.” In my own research, I’ve found a CEO’s political affiliation can affect how a company spends money. CEOs who mostly donate to Democrats tend to spend more on their employees, community activities and environmental issues, regardless of their company’s profitability. That is, they seem to believe it’s simply the right thing to do. Republican CEOs, on the other hand, tend to tie spending on outside issues to financial performance, reflecting the notion that companies are responsible to shareholders first and foremost. More recent research also demonstrates that liberal executives tend to pay more attention to gender diversity inside their companies and are less likely to reduce their workforce when economic conditions deteriorate, consistent with the values that liberals prioritize. But relatively few CEOs are staunchly liberal, so the impact of the CEO on this trend may be limited. A recent study found that only about 18% of the more than 3,500 people who served as CEOs of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 1500 from 2000 to 2017 donated primarily to Democratic candidates, while 58% gave mostly to Republicans. Growing worker activism Employees also play an important role driving corporate activism. Recent management research shows that companies with more liberal employees spend more resources on improving gender and race diversity and sustainability issues. Similarly, a 2019 study found that companies are more likely to concede to activists’ demands over issues like reducing carbon emissions and increasing front-line workers’ pay when they have a more liberal workforce. Companies may be responding to research showing the benefits of listening to their employees and showing their voices matter. For example, workers tend to show more trust and commitment toward a company when they feel it shares their values, which leads to higher productivity. A 2017 survey found that 89% of employees said they’d accept a reduced salary to work at a company whose values match their own. Other research shows engagement in social activities like protecting the environment leads to less employee turnover. In my own research, which tracked companies’ engagement on same-sex marriage issues in the 2000s and 2010s, I found that the likelihood of CEOs speaking out on same-sex marriage significantly increased when there were more employees who donated to Democrats – which was true even when the CEO leaned conservative. Tracking popular opinion Public opinion is another factor likely driving the growing rift with the GOP. Corporate executives tend to follow public sentiment, as they want to minimize the risk of losing customers for their products and services. The debate over same-sex marriage is a good case in point. Public support for allowing gay people to marry surpassed 50% for the first time in 2011 – it’s now at 67%. Until then, very few CEOs had made a public statement on the issue, according to my same-sex marriage research. Once popular opinion hit the halfway point, however, a lot more companies – including ones led by conservative CEOs – begin speaking out in favor. Interestingly, even liberal CEOs said very little until 2011, including those who already provided employees with domestic partner benefits. And more recently, it has become even more critical for companies to consider public sentiment when deciding whether to take a stand on a hot-button issue. That’s because their younger customers, especially millennials, increasingly say CEOs have a responsibility to speak out and they would be more likely to buy products if they do. On the voting laws, a recent poll found that most people favor legislation that makes it easier to vote, not harder. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Who’s leaving whom But corporate America isn’t necessarily moving away from the Republican Party and toward the Democrats. Instead, businesses are trying to make clear that their concerns are not partisan in nature. The 100-plus companies that signed a statement supporting voter rights and against bills that would restrict access emphasized this point. I believe a closer look at the three main factors – especially the role of workers and the public – behind the growth in corporate activism suggests something else. Companies aren’t drifting away from the Grand Old Party. Rather, the GOP seems to be doing the drifting, not only from corporate America, but the American public as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: M. K. Chin, Indiana University. Read more:MLB’s decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose toA less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party M. K. Chin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • People are climbing over Trump’s $15 billion border wall with $5 ladders

    Trump's $15 billion border wall is reportedly being overcome by migrants and refugees using cheap ladders, according to a report.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the Constitution's Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The justices in a 6-3 ruling rejected arguments by the inmate, Brett Jones, that his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole violated the Eighth Amendment because the judge in his trial had not made a separate finding that he was permanently incorrigible. The court's six conservative justices were in the majority, with the three liberal members dissenting.

  • 'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort by telling GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to 'sit this one out'

    "Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," Jeffries said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."

  • Woman pleads guilty to hate crimes for running down children

    A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group. Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children in separate attacks because of their races.

  • CNN’s Don Lemon calls out Tucker Carlson for 'meltdown' over Chauvin verdict

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson was called out on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon Wednesday for his reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd. Tuesday following the verdict, Carlson railed against the decision, claiming the jury only voted to acquit because they were scared. Carlson later became confrontational and abruptly ended an interview with a former New York City deputy sheriff who criticized Chauvin, and said the verdict was just. “George Floyd's brother Philonise tells CNN Derek Chauvin's conviction is historic. Attorney Ben Crump calls it a victory for equal justice. But that’s not what Fox viewers heard from Tucker Carlson,” Lemon said. “He had a meltdown over the verdict, accusing jurors of caving, afraid riots would break out if they acquitted Chauvin. Seriously.” Lemon later said he believes Carlson’s rhetoric is all about ratings and nothing more. “I don’t buy the political aspirations thing,” Lemon said, “I just think this is just about wanting more ratings and power in television. But, you know, I could be wrong. I just think it’s a ratings grift. That’s it.”

  • Columnist E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyers Say It Was ‘Wrong and Dangerous’ for Trump DOJ to Ask to Defend Him

    A law professor told PEOPLE last year that if the DOJ was allowed to represent the former president, the situation would be a "win-win" for him

  • NC Senate leader: The Republican vision for North Carolina is clear

    The Republican philosophy for North Carolina is apparent to any mildly informed observer not predisposed to blind partisanship.

  • After being called liars by Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, 12 of Tony Buzbee’s 22 clients will attend status conference

    The cases against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson return to court on Thursday for a status conference. Attorney Tony Buzbee says most of his clients will personally appear for the hearing. Via Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, Buzbee said that 12 of the 22 plaintiffs have “insisted on being present” for the hearing “because [more]

  • 'They're not gonna stop until they've taken over everything': Former NFL player on the lefts push to politicize sports, military

    Former NFL player Jake Bequette says that sports and the military are the 'final frontier' of traditional American values.

  • Donald Trump's Real Response to Whether He's Running For President in 2024 Is All About President Biden

    Ever since former President Donald Trump left office, his followers have looked to find the next big thing to set their sights on — and for many, that’s been the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump has now long hinted but never confirmed his interest in running. In his first on-camera interview with Fox News […]

  • Missouri lawmaker physically, sexually abused his kids, House ethics panel says

    The Missouri House could vote to expel Kansas City-area Rep. Rick Roeber as soon as Wednesday.

  • Watch: Tony Romo eagles his first hole at Veritex Bank Championship

    Amateur golfer Tony Romo is playing with the pros at the Veritex Bank Championship.

  • Ex-Virginia Tech soccer player claims in lawsuit that coach 'berated' her for refusing to kneel before game

    Kiersten Hening is asking a federal court to reinstate her to the Virginia Tech soccer team after she quit on Sept. 20.

  • Texas to create separate band in which members won't have to play controversial 'Eyes of Texas'

    The announcement comes after the school said in March that band members would no longer be required to play the song.

  • Fox News' Jeanine Pirro says facts 'clearly' supported Chauvin's conviction

    Even Fox News' Jeanine Pirro is backing the jury's verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, agreeing the facts "clearly" supported his conviction. The Fox host and former judge voiced her approval on Tuesday after Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. "Clearly, the verdict is supported by the facts," Pirro said. "The facts are solid on this verdict. This verdict will be upheld on appeal." Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. His conviction, Pirro argued, is evidence that the "American justice system works." Later on, though, the Fox broadcast went a bit off the rails as host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely declared he's "glad" Chauvin was convicted on all of the charges "even if he might not be guilty" on all of them — prompting Gutfeld's Fox colleagues, including Pirro, to react in disgust. Judge Jeanine Pirro (yes, that Jeanine Pirro): "Clearly the verdict is supported by the facts... make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict, this verdict will be held on appeal." pic.twitter.com/AvaKMZxShH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialManhattan D.A. will stop prosecuting sex workers, not their clients, pimps, or sex traffickersAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Wizards rookie Deni Avdija reportedly suffers broken ankle on gruesome fall

    Deni Avdija's rookie season is reportedly over.

  • Don Lemon calls Tucker Carlson's 'meltdown' over Chauvin verdict 'a ratings grift'

    “I just think this is just about wanting more ratings and power in television.”

  • Stacey Abrams lists what’s wrong with Georgia voting law

    A video clip of activist Stacey Abrams went viral after she responded to a GOP senator who asked her to list her objections to Georgia's&nbsp;controversial new election law.