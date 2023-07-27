Trump teams prepare for possible Thursday grand jury vote

Donald Trump’s legal and political teams are preparing for the possibility that the federal grand jury will vote on charges against the former president as early as Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the thinking of his inner circle.

Trump said July 18 on his social media platform that he was notified that he is a target in an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters, as well as other matters, in Washington, D.C.

The target letter mentioned three federal statutes related to the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tampering with a witness, two attorneys with direct knowledge of the document have said.

But whether Trump will be indicted — and, if he is, on what counts — remains unknown.

A federal grand jury in Florida last month indicted Trump on criminal charges related to classified documents that were kept at his Florida home.

Trump, who is running for president again, has pleaded not guilty in that case. Another person indicted in that case, Trump aide Walt Nauta, has also pleaded not guilty.

Trump has also pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a New York state case. That case is different from Smith’s federal investigations. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought that case, and a grand jury indicted the former president.

Trump, in announcing that he was informed he is a target in the Jan. 6 probe, called it a “witch hunt.”

