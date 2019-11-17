Trump tears into 'nasty & obnoxious' Fox News host Chris Wallace for 'dumb' interview on impeachment

President Donald Trump fired off some furious tweets about "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, calling the veteran journalist "nasty & obnoxious" for his "dumb and unfair" interview with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

"@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show," Trump tweeted with a reference to former "60 Minutes" correspondent Mike Wallace. "This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve!"

During Wallace's interview of Scalise, he confronted the Louisiana Republican on several points in their discussion of the impeachment inquiry. The inquiry is being conducted into allegations that Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to open investigations that stood to benefit him politically, including one into former Vice President Joe Biden.

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

When Scalise said Trump was only concerned about corruption in Ukraine, Wallace pointed out that Trump never used the word "corruption" in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When Scalise said the call only involved Trump and Zelensky, Wallace said, "a dozen people listened in on the phone call and a number of them were immediately upset."

When Scalise dismissed those people as "Schiff's witnesses," referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Wallace said, "No, sir. They're career foreign service officers and these are people who worked in the Trump administration."

When Scalise said the whistleblower was politically motivated, Wallace said, "We're not talking about the whistleblower."

And when Scalise claimed that the three witnesses who testified last week in public hearings said they did not see a crime committed, Wallace said, "With all due respect, that very badly mischaracterizes what they said."

Wallace also pushed back on Scalise's assertion that Trump did nothing wrong because the aid was released, telling Scalise, "President Trump released the aid two days after the whistleblower complaint went public."

Fox News is home to some of Trump's most ardent defenders in the news media, including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Mark Levin. The president is also a big fan of the network's morning show, "Fox & Friends."

Though Trump has at times praised Fox News as the only news network he thinks treats him fairly, he has also bristled at any coverage he thinks paints him in an unfavorable light, dating back to Megyn Kelly's 2016 Republican primary debate question on his past comments about women.

More recently, he has railed against the network's polling for surveys that found him trailing Democratic candidates and that said a majority of voters favor impeachment.

'I have the real polls': Trump calls Fox News polls 'lousy' after survey finds 49% support impeachment

Wallace has asked hard questions of several Trump administration officials in the past three years. At times Wallace has had testy exchanges with guests when Wallace has felt their statements were contradicted by known facts.

For example, when acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tried to deny he had admitted there was a "quid pro quo" tying aid to Ukraine's opening of investigations, Wallace told Mulvaney, "You said what you said."

But Wallace is known as a tough interviewer regardless of his guests' political party. After Scalise appeared on "Fox News Sunday," Wallace's next guest was Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who sits on the Intelligence Committee. Wallace grilled Himes about the impeachment inquiry and the lack of firsthand evidence implicating Trump.

Fox News did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Trump's tweet.

Chris Wallace tells Stephen Miller: 'No question' Trump is 'stoking racial divisions'

'I promise you, you're wrong': Fox News' Wallace shuts down Mulvaney claim Mueller vindicated Trump

More: Kellyanne Conway bristles at 'really inappropriate question' about husband on Fox News

More: Fox News host Chris Wallace tells Trump world sees him as ‘beacon for repression’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump calls Fox News host Chris Wallace 'nasty' for Scalise interview