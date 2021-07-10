Trump’s Tech Lawsuit Already Turning Into Fundraising Scheme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Roger Sollenberger
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty
Michael M. Santiago/Getty

When ex-president Donald Trump held a press conference this week to announce his class-action lawsuit against social media companies, most people shrugged. One group, however, saw it as an opportunity.

Officials with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a so-called “dark money” nonprofit backing the lawsuit, joined the former president at the lectern, where they directed supporters to a website to sign on as co-plaintiffs.

That site won’t actually sign anyone on to the lawsuit though. The fine print on the landing page explicitly says entering a name does not make someone a plaintiff. Instead, it’s a fundraising effort for the nonprofit, which as a 501(c)(3) organization is not required to disclose its donors.

Brooke Rollins, a former Trump administration official who now heads up the organization, stood next to the former president on Thursday and said people could “join the lawsuit” by going to “take on big tech dot com.”

“We really are looking for the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of Americans,” she said.

But visitors to that website were redirected to a fundraising page for the Constitutional Leadership Partnership, an arm of AFPI headed up by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On that page, visitors will find a form where they can enter their information and donate to the group, as well as this fine print: “Signing up as a supporter or donor does not make you a party to, or class member in, any lawsuit in which AFPI may or may not be engaged.”

Created in April, AFPI is the largest pro-Trump group yet. Its membership resembles something of a shadow post-White House administration, boasting a number of high-ranking former Trump officials. Alongside Rollins, the group includes former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, and Keith Kellogg, who was national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Former top White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly serve as informal advisers.

As for the nascent lawsuit against social media companies, legal experts immediately blasted it as a ploy. Ari Cohn, a lawyer at tech policy think tank TechFreedom, told The Daily Beast the move was little more than a “fundraising, publicity stunt.”

Trump Joins Forces With a Cardi B-Hating Travel Agent to Take Down Big Tech

The lawsuit itself, he said, would likely only serve as an appellate vehicle—a means to force higher courts to engage with Trump’s pet issues surrounding social media and First Amendment rights.

“They know that they’re going to lose,” Cohn said.

The cloaked fundraising push wasn’t limited to AFPI. Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, also raised money off the announcement, promising “5x” matching donations.

The Justice Department is reportedly looking into such promises as empty and fraudulent. And on the Save America page, the repeating donations box is pre-checked, a common Trump campaign practice that has recently received criticism for deceiving donors into giving more money than intended.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • See Sarah Jessica Parker's Photo From Her First Day of Filming Sex and the City Reboot

    Here she comes. Carrie Bradshaw, sorry, Sarah Jessica Parker is already giving us the feels with a photo from the first day of filming the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That.

  • GOP Women's Group Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert as 'Carnival Barkers'

    "While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I've always professed quality over quantity," said VIEW PAC executive director Julie Conway

  • People Think There's Something X-Rated About The Shape Of The CPAC Stage

    At least it doesn't look like a Nazi symbol this time.

  • White House officials arrange confidential sales of Hunter Biden's art

    A New York gallery owner will facilitate sales of Hunter Biden's original artwork, an arrangement meant to diffuse concerns over buyers paying top dollar to win influence with the president's son, according to a source familiar with the situation. The gallerist, Georges Berges, will independently set prices on the artwork of President Joe Biden's son and keep the identities of buyers confidential, including from the president and administration officials. Berges will be the sole person authorized to collect, reject and agree on offers.

  • QAnon Has Receded From Social Media After The Capitol Riot — But It’s Just Hiding Out

    On the face of it, you might think that the QAnon conspiracy has largely disappeared from big social media sites. But that’s not quite the case. True, you’re much less likely to find popular QAnon catchphrases like “great awakening,” “the storm” or “trust the plan” on Facebook these days. Facebook and Twitter have removed tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to the baseless conspiracy theory, which depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devi

  • Illinois sues owner of plant where fire prompted evacuations

    Illinois prosecutors on Friday sued the owner of a chemical plant where a fire last month sent dark smoke and ash into the air for days and prompted evacuations, saying the company should be held accountable for air and water pollution and hazards that still exist. An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the Chemtool plant near Rockton in northern Illinois after the June 14 fire, which authorities say was accidentally started. Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley argue in the lawsuit that the fire posed “a substantial danger to the public's health and welfare and the environment."

  • Back in Wimbledon final, Djokovic to face Italy's Berrettini

    Get both streaks up to 21 on Sunday by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final at the All England Club, and Djokovic will tie rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a 20th major championship, the most for a man in tennis history. “It would mean everything,” the No. 1-ranked Djokovic said.

  • Hungary will play three games without fans after supporters brought homophobic banner to game

    Hungary was also fined €100,000 for the banner.

  • How well COVID-19 vaccines work against the Delta variant, according to the best available data

    Pfizer's vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by Delta, real-world efficacy data suggests. For AstraZeneca, it's 60%.

  • Best Wireless Multiroom Speakers of 2021

    Multiroom audio systems were once expensive propositions that could easily cost thousands of dollars to buy and install. Purchasing the speakers, amps, keypads, and switching devices was just the...

  • Biden seeking to boost rail, sea shipping competition -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will order U.S. transportation agencies to crack down on anti-competitive conduct and unjust fees in the rail and sea shipping industries to try to lower costs to consumers, the White House said on Thursday. Biden will deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. and sign an "executive order on promoting competition in the American economy," the administration said. The White House said one part of the president's wide-ranging executive order is aimed at the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) and the Surface Transportation Board (STB).

  • ESPN's Maria Taylor Shares Uplifting Note Amid Rachel Nichols's Hot Mic Scandal

    "The Jump" host Nichols, who is white, suggested in an accidental recording last year that her Black colleague was given an opportunity over her because of race.

  • 6 Top Precious Metal Stock Picks

    On Thursday, Bank of America updated its precious metal price outlook and named its top precious metal stock picks for investors to buy heading into the second half of 2021. BofA Lowers Commodities Estimates: Analyst Michael Jalonen cut his 2021 average gold price estimate by just 0.8%, reducing it from $1,843/oz to $1,828/oz. Jalonen also cut his silver price target to $27.71/oz, down 3.9% from his previous estimate of $28.84/oz. Related Link: Analyst Expects Rebound In Gold M&A In The Second H

  • Francisco Lindor Makes it Grand

    Janice Scurio revisits Francisco Lindor's grand slam, the Mets' offensive explosion, and more in Saturday's Daily Dose. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Blake Lively Let Her Daughter Dress Her, and TBH, She Did a Pretty Good Job

    #StyledByInez will be trending in no time.

  • The Bizarre Beef Between a Viral Black Cop and His Bosses

    via FacebookBefore he was sparring with his bosses, Brandon Hanks was a viral sensation.In 2019, Hanks—a 28-year-old Black Syracuse police officer who was once a standout high school guard—showed up at local basketball courts to challenge young kids in the city to one-on-one pickup games. Among other reasons, the bit made waves because Hanks did so while dressed in his full police gear. If the kid won, they’d get a free pair of sneakers. If Hanks won, the kid would be forced to do push-ups.The c

  • The Court chooses a side in the struggle for democracy

    What many regard as the most important civil rights law in American history has been left a mocking, hollow shell.

  • U.K. Probes Chinese Takeover of Country’s Biggest Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g

  • FAA hoping kids can teach adults to behave on flights

    "Fighting is not good when you're on a plane": FAA's new social media video could be a game-changer when fines don't work for unruly adults who don't want to behave on airplanes.

  • Puma Rally 1 hybrid crossover is Ford's entry in the 2022 WRC season

    Ford last won the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2017 with a highly modified Fiesta. It will again compete for the top spot on the podium during the 2022 season, but it will bring a different kind of hatchback: a hybrid crossover. Unveiled as a prototype during the 2021 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Puma Rally1 is the street-legal model's rally-bound alter ego.