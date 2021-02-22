Trump to tell CPAC he is Republican 'presumptive 2024 nominee' – report

Martin Pengelly in New York
<span>Photograph: REX/Shutterstock</span>
Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is the man to drain the Washington swamp – as Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee”.

Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the Republican party. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle.

An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.”

A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots.”

Thousands have left the party since the Capitol attack of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died.

But polling of those left shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him and not, in a notional primary.

Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol riot and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever.

Republicans who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way by the grass roots – and even family members.

Trump’s grip on the party is clear. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol riot.

Scalise told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.

“I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.”

Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run.

Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be plowed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him.

Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour.

Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”

