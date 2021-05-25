Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

The Telegraph

Many students would be “better off” if they did not go to university, the Education Secretary has said. School-leavers would have “more rewarding careers” if they ditched degrees and took up further or technical education instead, according to Gavin Williamson. His remarks come amid growing concern in Whitehall about the high numbers of students who are taking up places at university but end up burdened with debt which they are unable to repay, leaving the exchequer to foot the bill. The Government introduced a new skills bill this week, aimed at boosting the appeal of vocational qualifications and creating student loans for technical training as well as degrees. “Many students would be better off taking a different route to university,” Mr Williamson told The Telegraph. “For some it could be an apprenticeship or technical qualification. Not only can these routes offer a greater career path, but they also provide the skills that we need as a nation.” Mr Williamson said that the outcomes “speak for themselves”, pointing to figures which show that that five years after completing a higher technical apprenticeship, the average person’s salary outstrips that of the average graduate’s. The ambition for 50 per cent of school leavers to go to university was first introduced by Tony Blair in 1999, and has become de facto Government policy ever since. But Mr Williamson’s remarks signal a departure from this stance, with ministers increasingly keen for school leavers to eschew degrees in favour of vocational courses. Officials from the Department for Education point out that while many employers require skills that employees would gain from taking a technical qualification, young people are more than eight times more likely to enroll at university than they are to take a higher technical level. “We know universities play a key role for our country, but I don't want to see a significant number of graduates failing to gain well-paid, successful careers despite getting a degree and I don't want to see those students saddled with debt they can't pay back,” he added. “I would like more people to take up further and technical education, instead of university, as it would help them have more rewarding careers.” The proportion of young adults in England entering higher education rose above 50 per cent for the first time in 2017/18. Figures published by Ucas, the university admissions service, show that the number of British school leavers applying to start degrees surged to a record high last autumn despite uncertainty amid the pandemic. New data published this week by the Office for Students revealed that the majority of students fail to get a graduate job or progress to further study after completing their undergraduate degree at 25 British universities. Over 50 per cent of students from a list of institutions – including Bedfordshire University, London Metropolitan University and Suffolk University – are not in professional employment or education 15 months after graduating. The data prompted the higher education watchdog to issue a warning over low-quality courses, saying it is determined to crack down on degrees which give students a “raw deal”. A recent report by the Institute of Fiscal Studies found that almost eight in ten graduates will never pay back their full student loan under the new tuition fees system. The number of graduates who fail to clear their debt before it is written off has almost doubled since 2011, when the Government axed the old maintenance grants in favour of a loan system. Under the new system, 77.4 per cent of graduates will never fully repay their debts, compared to 41.5 per cent of graduates under the previous system.