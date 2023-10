TechCrunch

LeapFrog Investments, a private equity firm that is keen on the financial and healthcare sectors, plans to raise $1 billion for a new fund targeting businesses in “global growth markets,” including Africa. The Emerging Consumer Fund IV is set to hold a final close in February next year having already secured the backing of several institutional investors, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and World Bank’s IFC, which have committed $60 million and $50 million, respectively. Other Fund IV limited partners (LPs) include U.S.-based financial services company Prudential Financials and Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group, which have made multi-fund investments of $500 million and $200 million, respectively.