Trump tells Glenn Beck he’d ‘lock up’ political opponents if reelected

Former President Trump told conservative media personality Glenn Beck he would prosecute his political enemies if elected president again.

“You said in 2016, you know, ‘lock her up,'” Beck reminded Trump of his statements about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 during an appearance on his BlazeTV show. “And then when you became president you said, ‘We don’t do that in America. That’s just not the right thing to do.'”

“That’s what they’re doing,” Beck continued, asking the former president, “Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”

Trump, who dismissed the various charges he faces in Georgia, New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., said there is “no choice.”

“Well, I’ll give you an example… The answer is you have no choice because they’re doing it to us,” Trump said, adding that he “never hit Biden as hard as I could have.”

“I always had such great respect for the office of the president and the presidency … And then I heard he was trying to indict me and it was him that was doing it,” he said.

The former president, also the current front-runner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, has been indicted four times this year in connection with his personal business dealings, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

He has argued the criminal indictments he faces are political in nature and designed to keep him from winning another term in the White House.

