Trump allies Lindsey Graham and Michael Flynn named in Georgia grand jury report but escaped charges - live

The Fulton County special grand jury report into election interference has been released including a list of Donald Trump allies recommended for indictment but who escaped being charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The list includes Senator Lindsey Graham, General Michael Flynn, former Senator Kelly Loeffler, former Senator David Perdue, and Boris Epshteyn, among others.

It may also give some more indication of the likely identities of the 30 so-called “unindicted co-conspirators” who were not named in the indictment.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has filed a motion in his Georgia criminal case letting a judge know that he “may” request for his trial to be remanded to federal court — the first step in the long process of seeking a dismissal on the grounds of protected executive activity.

Mr Trump and others involved with the case are seeking to argue that their participation in the efforts to alter the election result in the swing state came as part of their official duties.

The former president will head to South Dakota on Friday for a party fundraiser that will double as an opportunity for the state’s governor, Kristi Noem, to showcase herself as a potential vice presidential pick.

Georgia grand jury recommended charges against Lindsey Graham in Trump probe but none were brought

Trump to visit South Dakota for rally with prospective running mate Kristi Noem

Ex-president hints he will seek remanding of Georgia case to federal court

Huge ‘Trump or Death’ flag unfurled at Yankee Stadium

Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty of contempt of Congress

CNN poll shows Trump inching ahead of Biden and Haley

Chris Christie points to Trump’s hypocrisy

20:30 , Ariana Baio

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie called out Donald Trump’s hypocrisy for insulting him after offering the former New Jersey governor “five different jobs.”

“This week Trump called me dumb & deranged—claiming he never trusted me. Then why did he offer me five different jobs?” Mr Christie wrote.

This week Trump called me dumb & deranged—claiming he never trusted me. Then why did he offer me five different jobs?



COS

Sec. of Homeland Security

Sec. of Labor

Chairman of Opioid Commission

Chairman of Transition



Honestly, starting to worry about his mental health. pic.twitter.com/slztFY6Ydb — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) September 8, 2023

Why 21 Trump allies named in special grand jury report weren’t indicted

20:00 , Ariana Baio

The special grand jury that investigated Donald Trump and allies’ alleged election interference in Georgia initially recommended charges against 39 people – though only 19 were charged by the Fulton County district attorney.

In the final report, which was unsealed on Friday, a list of Trump allies, some former government officials, were listed by the special grand jury for their alleged involvement in helping Mr Trump try to overturn election 2020 results in Georgia.

Among the list is South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and ex-Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Though the special grand jury recommended a series of charges against them and others, Fulton County DA Fani Willis chose not to include them in her arguments to a regular grand jury.

More than likely, the people chosen by Willis were the ones with the most compelling reasoning for bringing forth an indictment.

In Georgia, a special grand jury does not have the authority to bring an indictment forward, only produce a report of recommended charges. Ms Willis asked the special grand jury to convene because they have subpoena powers.

Trump hosts $100,000-per-person fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

19:15 , Ariana Baio

Ex-president Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for his longtime ally and former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster golf club on Thursday.

As Mr Giuliani struggles to pay his mounting legal bills, in part thanks to Mr Trump, the ex-president has stepped in to help raise money.

Mr Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, said in a radio interview Thursday morning that the event was expected to raise more than $1m for his father and that Trump had committed to hosting a second event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida later in the fall or early winter.

Mr Giuliani is facing a barrage of legal fees, fines, sanctions and damages related to his work helping Mr Trump try to overturn the 2020 election and other cases.

He was indicted last month along with Mr Trump and 17 others in Georgia for what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has described as a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Lindsey Graham responds to special grand jury report: ‘nothing happened'

18:50 , Ariana Baio

Graham: At the end of the day, nothing happened. What I did was consistent with my job.. but it was not just me. Three US senators. pic.twitter.com/YcelOKgftJ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2023

Trump criticises Biden administration ending oil and gas drilling

18:40 , Ariana Baio

Donald Trump called President Joe Biden the “worst” and “most corrupt” president in US history after the administration chose to end a Trump-era oil and gas policy.

Mr Biden announced earlier this week they would cease oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

The leases caused controversy when they were initiated as protestors expressed concern for native wildlife’s habitat.

“Crooked Joe Biden just stopped Oil & Gas drilling in large parts of Alaska just as prices surge. WORST (AND MOST CORRUPT!) PRESIDENT IN USA HISTORY!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump defends Lindsey Graham and other allies as Georgia jury report reveals they narrowly avoided charges

18:00 , Ariana Baio

Donald Trump defended Senator Lindsey Graham after learning the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury wanted to charge the senator in its election interference case alongside the former president.

“The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Graig Graziosi reports:

‘You lack a basic understanding of the law’: Fani Willis accuses Jim Jordan of trying to obstruct Trump case

17:45 , Ariana Baio

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis replied to Ohio Republican Rep Jim Jordan’s letter regarding her probe into former president Donald Trump and 18 others, accusing him of attempting to “interfere” with her office’s prosecution.

The congressman wrote a letter to Ms Willis on 24 August, telling her that her 14 August indictment of 19 defendants, a group that includes Mr Trump, implicates “substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated.”

Fani Willis accuses Jim Jordan of trying to obstruct case against Trump in Georgia

Trump reacts to release of grand jury report

16:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has slammed the grand jury report, claiming it “badly taints” District Attorney Fani Willis and shows an intention to “indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time”.

Here’s what the former president wrote on Truth Social:

The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt. Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time. It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control “prosecutor” doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

There was also an addendum to the earlier Peter Navarro posts:

God Bless Great American Trade Negotiator & Patriot, Peter Navarro. He brought billions of dollars into our Country, and now the lunatic Marxists & Fascists want him in jail because of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. In the end, it will all work out, and we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

16:33 , Oliver O'Connell

A footnote to the report said that one of the dissenting jurors who voted against indicting Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler on a RICO charge said that their statements after the 2020 presidential election were meant to pander to their political base as they campaigned in the runoff election.

At the time, Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler were seeking to win in a runoff election after the 2020 election but lost their races to Sens Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) respectively.

After the January 6 riot, Ms Loeffler dropped her the objection to the 2020 presidential election results. Conversely, Mr Trump endorsed Mr Perdue as he staged an unsuccessful primary challenge last year to Republican Gov Brian Kemp, who opposed Mr Trump’s overtures to change the 2020 presidential election results.

16:13 , Oliver O'Connell

The grand jury handed down its indictment of Mr Trump and 18 accomplices--including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney Jenna Ellis, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorney John Eastman--last month.

Specifically, the grand jury charged all 19 defendants with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The report showed that 13 of the 21 grand jurors voted that Mr Graham should be indicted alongside other alleged conspirators for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington, DC. But seven grand jurors voted not to charge Mr Graham, a steadfast ally of Mr Trump’s who has already endorsed his 2024 bid for president, and one abstained.

In addition, seventeen grand jurors voted to charge former Republican senator David Perdue of Georgia and fourteen grand jurors voted to charge former Republican senator Kelly Loeffler for the same crime.

But ultimately, the grand jury did not charge Mr Graham, Ms Loeffler or Mr Perdue.

15:50 , Oliver O'Connell

The grand jury in Fulton County Georgia recommended that Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and two former senators be charged alongside former president Donald Trump.

The grand jury released its report on Friday about the evidence it heard in the case District Attorney Fani Willis brought against Mr Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The report detailed whether the grand jury’s members voted on whether to charge someone or if they voted to abstain.

Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.

Special grand jury report recommends indictments of people who were not charged

15:35 , Oliver O'Connell

The Fulton County special grand jury report recommends indictments for lists of people who were not charged by District Attorney Fani Willis.

They include Donald Trump allies Senator Lindsay Graham, General Michael Flynn, former Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Boris Ephsteyn, Cleta Mitchell among others.

.@KatiePhang breaks down the newly-released Fulton County special grand jury report, and discusses some of the 21 people who were recommended for indictment in the Georgia elections case but never charged — including Sen. Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/GJ88XDlzHY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 8, 2023

There were 30 people not named in the Fulton County indictment of the former president and his 18 co-defendants — the so-called “unindicted co-conspirators” and some of those named today are believed to be on that list.

Mr Flynn was highly speculated to be one of unindicted co-conspirators. Other names that have come up include Burt Jones, Boris Ephsteyn, Joseph Brannan, Carolyn Fisher, Vikki Consiglio, the members of the fake electors scheme, and some of those involved in the events in Coffee County.

Alex Woodward has been compiling evidence to identify them since the indictment dropped.

Trump rails against ‘Fascists Monsters’ going after Peter Navarro

15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

After a night of disturbed sleep and highly stable ranting about electric tanks, Donald Trump is back on Truth Social to complain about “Fascists Monsters” who have “so viciously gone after the great Peter Navarro”.

Mr Navarro was yesterday found guilty of contempt of Congress.

Here’s what the former president had to say about it this morning:

I can’t believe that these Fascist Monsters have so viciously gone after the great Peter Navarro for defying the totally partisan January 6th Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs, who refused to go after Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and the reasons she and the Mayor of D.C. REJECTED 10,000 soldiers, which would have easily stopped any future security problem. His testimony wouldn’t have mattered, anyway, because the “Committee” QUICKLY and ILLEGALLY DELETED & DESTROYED ALL EVIDENCE & FINDINGS!

But wait, there’s more about why he is so incensed by the conviction of the “single greatest trade negotiator against China”...

Page 2: There was MUCH, MUCH, MUCH, evidence and findings that the Unselect Committee DID NOT WANT SEEN. This deleted and destroyed evidence is a big part of my defense, and the defense of many others. They should be the ones who are prosecuted, not Peter Navarro who, by the way, was single greatest trade negotiator against China, who paid the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars during the Trump Administration (never paid ten cents before us!). Only China is celebrating the Navarro conviction!

Fulton County grand jury report released

15:22 , Oliver O'Connell

The Fulton County special grand jury report has been released.

The special grand jury spent seven months hearing from some 75 witnesses before completing a report in December with recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Ms Willis had said she needed the panel’s subpoena power to compel the testimony of witnesses who might otherwise not have been willing to appear.

BREAKING: Newly release Fulton County special grand jury report shows the panel recommended charges against:



-Trump, Giuliani

-Cleta Mitchell

-David Perdue

-Lindsey Graham

-Michael Flynn

-All false electorshttps://t.co/zNYFL60X8N — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 8, 2023

Huge ‘Trump or Death’ flag unfurled at Yankee Stadium

10:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Is “liberty” no longer an option?

#HappeningNow HUGE "Trump or DEATH" Flag dropped at Yankees stadium during National Anthem 'God Bless America' as Detroit Tigers play New York Yankees pic.twitter.com/f0J3c0MfHo — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 7, 2023

Trump raves about Biden, US aid to Ukraine and electric tanks in late night Truth Social fever dream

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump was seemingly up in the small hours of the morning raving about Joe Biden like a crazy person.

“Our Southern Border is being invaded, and Crooked Joe doesn’t have a clue!” he posted, before randomly pivoting to a nonsense claim that the US has given Ukraine $520m for clean energy (not to fight off Russian invaders?) and then on to a rant about the US military being forced to convert its tanks into all-electric models “so that, despite the fact that they will not be able to go very far, fewer pollutants will be released into the air”.

Folks, make sure you get plenty of sleep every night. It’s so important for good mental health and your general wellbeing.

CNN poll shows Trump inching ahead of Biden and Haley beating president by six points

Thursday 7 September 2023 14:24 , Oliver O'Connell

The latest CNN/SSRS 2024 general election polling might make some sobering reading for Democrats, with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump one point ahead of President Joe Biden and a tie predicted with runner-up Ron DeSantis.

CNN/SSRS ‘24 general election trial heats:



Trump 47%

Biden 46%



DeSantis 47%

Biden 47%



Haley 49%

Biden 43%



Pence 46%

Biden 44%



Scott 46%

Biden 44%



Biden 46%

Ramaswamy 45%



Christie 44%

Biden 42%https://t.co/sONmyvLsaT — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 7, 2023

Mr Biden is also bested by Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Chris Christie by two percentage points, but most notably, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley scores a six-point lead over the incumbent Democrat.

Fascinating: Trump barely ahead of Biden head to head in a General Election. DeSantis is TIED with Biden, & Vivek LOSES to Biden. 👀 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) September 7, 2023

The only potential Republican nominee whom Mr Biden beats is entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Polling was conducted from 25-31 August with a sample of 1,503 respondents including an oversample of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (898 of the total).

