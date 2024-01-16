Trump Thanks Supporters in Iowa Following Landslide Victory

Former President Donald Trump delivered his victory speech to a packed room of supporters in Des Moines, after a landslide victory in the 2024 Iowa caucus.

“We want to thank the great people of Iowa. Thank you, we love you all. What a turnout, what a crowd,” Trump says in video posted by his deputy communications director, Margo Martin.

Trump won in Iowa by a 30-point margin, ahead of Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful