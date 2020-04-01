Trump threatens Iran – again – if it attacks U.S. interests in Iraq

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump issued another tweeted threat to Iran on Wednesday, saying he would retaliate if the Tehran government struck again at U.S. interests in Iraq.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq," Trump tweeted. "If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!"

Trump, who did not detail the plot, made the threat less than an hour after receiving a foreign intelligence briefing at the White House.

Relations between the U.S. and Iran have been tense for decades, but especially in recent months.

In early January, Trump authorized a drone strike that killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

The strike was part of a tit-for-tat that included Iranian attacks on U.S.-backed Iraqi militias in Iraq. After Soleimani's death, the Iranians launched an airstrike on a military base in Iraq that housed several American troops, injuring many but not killing anyone.

The new threats come as both the United States and Iran battle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. and Iran have also exchanged harsh words during the epidemic.

Even before the coronavirus, Iran's economy was being battered by U.S. sanctions. Officials in Tehran have criticized the U.S. for maintaining those sanctions in the face of the crisis.

Late last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Iran had refused American aid for addressing the coronavirus threat. At the same time, Pompeo criticized Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for spreading conspiracy theories that the United States caused the pandemic.

Trump did not explain what he meant by “information and belief” in a new Iranian plot, but analysts pointed out that those are legal phrases.

"'Information and belief' isn’t an intelligence term," tweeted attorney George Conway, the spouse of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. "It’s a phrase used in legal pleadings to make allegations, which is why Individual-1 is so familiar with it."

