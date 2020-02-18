Trump Threatens Lawsuits Over Mueller, Calls for New Stone Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is threatening to sue “everyone” related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, as he continues to try to derail the sentencing of his friend and one-time adviser Roger Stone.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the president called the Mueller probe a “scam” and floated the notion of filing lawsuits.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” Trump said. He said he’d be suing “everyone all over the place” if he weren’t president, adding: “But maybe I still will.”

Trump also sowed doubt about the trial against Stone, an ally who was convicted on several counts that sprang out of the Mueller investigation. In other tweets Tuesday, Trump appeared to quote a Fox News legal analyst arguing for a new trial, after reports that the jury foreperson had tweeted critical things about the administration and once sought a Democratic nomination for Congress. Trump quoted the analyst as saying there should be a new trial.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday but is seeking a new trial. Trump has declined to say whether he would pardon Stone or commute his sentence but has repeatedly criticized the process.

The Department of Justice has already reduced the sentence it was seeking in the politically charged case, raising questions of interference. Four federal prosecutors quit after the decision, while Attorney General William Barr called publicly for Trump to refrain from tweeting about the case.

