Trump threatens to reveal things 'that won't be very flattering' about Ron DeSantis if he challenges him for the GOP nomination in 2024

Trump and DeSantis at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on November 3, 2018. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Trump and DeSantis could end up in a competitive primary for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Now, Trump says he might reveal unflattering information about DeSantis if that happens.

"I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife," he told reporters.

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he would reveal unflattering information about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the two men end up competing for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Speaking to reporters on his plane, a Boeing 757 known as "Trump Force One," the former president said he did not know if DeSantis would run against him, but suggested that doing so would be bad for both DeSantis and the GOP.

"I don't know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said, according to Fox News. "I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don't think it would be good for the party."

"I don't know if he runs. If he runs, he runs," Trump went on to say. "I would tell you things about him that won't be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife."

It was unclear what information Trump may have about DeSantis, though the statement echoed a threat he made to "spill the beans" about Heidi Cruz, the wife of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, during the heavily-contested 2016 presidential primary.

But Trump — who referred to the Florida governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a recent rally in Pennsylvania — also denied that there's any dispute between the two men.

"There's not a tiff with me, and I'm way up in the polls," Trump said. "No, there's not."

Casey DeSantis, the Florida governor's wife, is "really running his campaign," Trump also said, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

That's backed up by Insider's own reporting: Lyz Lenz and Kimberly Leonard recently reported on Casey DeSantis' substantial influence over her husband's image.

For his part, Trump indicated at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday that he plans to make a major announcement — presumed to be the announcement of another presidential bid — at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, November 15.

