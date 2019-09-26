Trump threatens that the stock market will crash if he is impeached

It's been quite the week for President Donald Trump.

Here's a quick recap: On Wednesday, Trump ordered the White House to release the full transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky that sought to investigate President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter and upon doing so, became subject to a formal impeachment inquiry as announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The news of President Trump's impeachment predictably caused an uproar on social media and many took it to Twitter with gifs, memes and general exclamations to express their sentiments towards the news.

The president actively tweeted upon Pelosi's statement himself, often responding to users on the platform.

One tweet about stocks hitting a session low after Pelosi's statement caused Trump to respond in fury on Thursday, retweeting the original tweet and putting his commentary on top of it:





If they actually did this the markets would crash. Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t! https://t.co/V0WGVWEWTN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

"If they actually did this the markets would crash," President Trump wrote in reference to his potential impeachment.

He continued:

"Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t!"