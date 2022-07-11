Trump-Tied SPAC Surges After Elon Musk Dumps His Twitter Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bailey Lipschultz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- Investors piled back into stocks tied to former President Donald Trump after Elon Musk abandoned his planned purchase of Twitter Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump’s media venture, soared 20% to $29.45 on Monday. Warrants tied to the SPAC spiked 52%, while Phunware Inc., a software company that worked on Trump’s re-election campaign, jumped 13%.

The rally came after Musk said he was pulling the plug on his agreement to buy Twitter, a move that would ease some investor fears that a Musk-run operation could spell the end of Trump’s Truth Social. Devin Nunes, chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, told Fox Business in April that Twitter wasn’t seen as a threat to the company’s ambitions.

Digital World has been a favorite stock to trade among the retail crowd since the planned merger with Trump Media was announced last year. While shares have roughly tripled since their debut in September, they’ve wiped out 83% of their value from an intraday high in October as concerns surrounding investigations from the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission threaten to delay or prevent the deal.

“Retail guys are going to be all over this and could push it higher,” Matthew Tuttle, chief executive and chief investment officer at Tuttle Capital Management said in an email, noting the initial stock rallies Monday look like an overdone retail overreaction. “Unless you are VERY nimble, it would be tough to try to play from the long side.”

Retail traders were actively discussing and buying Digital World in Monday’s session. The company’s ticker was trending on Stocktwits and was among the 20 most bought assets on Fidelity’s platform.

Also joining the rally on Monday, CF Acquisition Corp. VI, a SPAC taking video platform Rumble Inc. public, rose 1.6%. Rumble has a technology and cloud services pact with Trump Media.

(Updates share movement throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Finally Announced Its Stock Split. The MOASS Still Isn't Coming

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) stock split announcement finally dropped. Investors have been waiting since March for the move after the video game retailer dramatically increased the number of shares outstanding from 300 million to 1 billion with the goal of splitting the stock. Unfortunately, the "mother of all short squeezes," or MOASS, that meme stock traders have been waiting for still will not happen.

  • SPAC that’s merging with Trump’s Truth Social surges as Twitter shares dive

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. soar.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTraders Sour on Stocks With Megacap Tech Tumbling: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverReferring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republ

  • Elon Musk Is Having Fun

    Tesla's CEO is trying to abandon his $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter, leaving the platform in limbo.

  • Judge won’t delay contempt trial for Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon

    A federal judge on Monday declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

  • Rumors of the death of movie theaters were greatly exaggerated

    Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" is helping Hollywood beat its pre-pandemic box office earnings

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • Stock Market Under Pressure Ahead Of CPI And Earnings; Tesla And Twitter Getting Hit Hard

    Stock market indexes are trading lower Monday afternoon in a delayed reaction to Friday's strong June jobs report. Renewed worries about Covid in China and upcoming second quarter earnings reports are also weighing on investor sentiment.

  • Novavax receives order from U.S. for 3.2M doses of its Covid vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday the Biden administration has reached a deal to purchase 3.2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, contingent on whether it is cleared by federal regulators for emergency use. Precise terms of the agreement were not announced, but the new doses will come through an existing $1.75 billion deal Novavax forged with the Trump administration in July 2020 for 110 million doses, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Pliant Therapeutics Stock Just Doubled And Hit A 10-Month High — Here's Why

    Biotech stock Pliant Therapeutics doubled Monday after the company unveiled positive midstage test results for a lung-disease treatment.

  • Tech and communication stocks lag, U.S. dollar index reaches 20-year highs

    Stocks in the tech and communication services sectors, along with small caps, struggled in today's trading session, while the U.S. dollar index hit multiyear highs.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Cost Tesla Stock Up to 15%. Why Are Shares Still Falling?

    Elon Musk may still have a long legal battle on his hands after terminating his offer to buy Twitter.

  • Charlie Munger personally backed an investor seeking to build the Berkshire Hathaway of Australia — even though he rarely trusts anyone except Warren Buffett to manage his money

    Warren Buffett's business partner praised Stonehouse founder Charles Jennings' focus on fundamentals, rational mind, and high ethical standards.

  • Sequoia’s Vaunted Strategy Feels the Pain of Tech Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital has long billed itself to founders as a venture firm that often holds onto shares in portfolio companies well after they debut on public markets. The strategy works in boom times, but for now, Sequoia is feeling a pain familiar to many public equity investors.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTraders Sour on Stocks With Megacap Tech Tumbling: Markets WrapTwitter

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Twitter Shares Sink, With Legal Battle Ahead as Elon Musk Walks Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday after Elon Musk walked away from his $44 billion deal to buy the company, setting the scene for a disruptive legal battle.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTraders Sour on Stocks With Megacap Tech Tumbling: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverThe shares closed 11% lower at $32.65, erasing about $3.2 billion in

  • Housing Market: A Mountain of Woes Just Keeps Rising

    Some 60,000 home-purchase agreements collapsed in June, equal to 14.9% of homes that went under contract.

  • Why 'Twitter deal meltdown' is a positive for Tesla stock: Analyst

    Twitter’s (TWTR) board may vow that it will seal its deal with Elon Musk one way or another, but some analysts say that one thing is for sure — Tesla (TSLA) shareholders will likely be better off with the deal off the table.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).